scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Must Read

Kochi Biennale opens a window to the UK’s Hayward Gallery

Representatives from Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation and KMB will be a part of the selection committee to decide the winner.

Written by Vandana Kalra | New Delhi |
May 15, 2022 4:16:24 pm
Kochi Muziris Biennale 2018Kochi-Muziris Biennale prepares to come out with its fifth edition in December 2022 (Source: Express Photo by Vishnu Varma)

As the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale prepares to open in December 2022, the foundation has also announced that one participant from South Asia will get a chance of having a solo exhibition at the Hayward Gallery’s HENI Project Space in the UK.

“It is prestigious to be chosen by the curator for participation in the biennale, and this will be an additional opportunity that it will present to the participants from South Asia,” says Bose Krishnamachari, president, Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF).

Also read |Ukrainian artist makes cultural stand at Venice Biennale

To be presented by the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation along with KMB, representatives from both organisations will be part of a selection committee that will decide the winner, which will also include members of Hayward Gallery’s curatorial team and its Director, Ralph Rugoff. Artists shortlisted for the DBF-KMB Award should not have had any prior solo exhibitions in the UK’s public institutions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“At a moment in history that demands increased international collaboration, this kind of cultural exchange is absolutely essential to helping us better understand the cogent issues that our colleagues in South Asia are exploring,” states Hayward Gallery Director, Ralph Rugoff, in a press statement. During the interim period between two biennales, the Hayward Gallery will also host a public programme titled “The Durjoy Bangladesh Lecture Series.”

Best of Express Premium

Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...Premium
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...Premium
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...
The hand of the RajapaksasPremium
The hand of the Rajapaksas
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...Premium
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Kochi-Muziris Biennale has been postponed to 2022

The announcement precedes a series of other initiatives being planned by the KBF. It includes new international partnerships, a new iteration for the Students’ Biennale, Art by Children (ABC) education programmes, new team members, trustees and new exhibition announcements.

To be held from December 2022 to April 2023, the Biennale titled ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’, will be curated by Singapore-based artist Shubigi Rao.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Mrugen Rathod, Comfortable Object
In pictures: Exhibition explores myriad art practices

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement