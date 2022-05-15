Kochi Biennale opens a window to the UK’s Hayward Gallery

As the fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale prepares to open in December 2022, the foundation has also announced that one participant from South Asia will get a chance of having a solo exhibition at the Hayward Gallery’s HENI Project Space in the UK.

“It is prestigious to be chosen by the curator for participation in the biennale, and this will be an additional opportunity that it will present to the participants from South Asia,” says Bose Krishnamachari, president, Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF).

To be presented by the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation along with KMB, representatives from both organisations will be part of a selection committee that will decide the winner, which will also include members of Hayward Gallery’s curatorial team and its Director, Ralph Rugoff. Artists shortlisted for the DBF-KMB Award should not have had any prior solo exhibitions in the UK’s public institutions.

“At a moment in history that demands increased international collaboration, this kind of cultural exchange is absolutely essential to helping us better understand the cogent issues that our colleagues in South Asia are exploring,” states Hayward Gallery Director, Ralph Rugoff, in a press statement. During the interim period between two biennales, the Hayward Gallery will also host a public programme titled “The Durjoy Bangladesh Lecture Series.”

The announcement precedes a series of other initiatives being planned by the KBF. It includes new international partnerships, a new iteration for the Students’ Biennale, Art by Children (ABC) education programmes, new team members, trustees and new exhibition announcements.

To be held from December 2022 to April 2023, the Biennale titled ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’, will be curated by Singapore-based artist Shubigi Rao.

