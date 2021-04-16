Kerala-based organisation to launch India’s first Heritage Olympiad

Which famous Bharatanatyam dancer created Kalakshetra, the world-renowned institution of arts in Chennai?

A) Rukmini Devi B) Balasaraswati C) Alarmel Valli D) Padma Subrahmanyam

Mahua is a type of?

A) Crop B) Art form C) Flower D) Fabric dye

The Charminar was built by Mohammed Quli Qutab Shah in 1591 to commemorate the end of which disease?

A) Plague B) Malaria C) Smallpox D) Leprosy

Chances are most of us won’t know the answers to all of the above. To encourage school children and heritage enthusiasts of all age groups to seek answers to millions of such questions about India’s culture and heritage, the Heritage Olympiad is being launched this week. Touted as India’s first online Olympiad on arts, crafts, culture and heritage, it will go live on April 18 to mark World Heritage Day.

“Our vision is to strengthen heritage education and sensitise young minds to India’s rich and multi-faceted cultural heritage,” says Anjchita Nair, Co-founder & COO, Cultre, an online heritage and culture start-up launched two years ago with their head office in the Capital. Nair, who co-founded Cultre along with Vaibhav Chauhan, adds, “The initiative aims to strengthen heritage education and provide a comprehensive test of all things related to Indian heritage.”

Focussing on its three main aspects – tangible, intangible and natural heritage, the Heritage Olympiad has been conceived with an aim to integrate heritage education in schools and make it more accessible to a younger audience. As of now, more than 2,000 people have registered, says Nair.

For the inaugural edition of what is aimed to be a quarterly event, Cultre has joined hands with organisations like Sahapedia, Nehru Planetarium, National Railway Museum and India Heritage Walks as Knowledge Partners. “We will also collaborate with cultural institutions, curators, web encyclopedias, artists and teachers in order to create relevant content for their users/audiences,” says Nair.

The curriculum for the quiz has been designed in a way that is broadly aligned with the syllabus followed by major national and international boards, informs the team at Cultre. They say the Olympiad integrates the concepts of Global Citizenship and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Environment & Sustainability and Protection of Traditional Knowledge, Heritage Sites and Historic Cities.

On April 18, as the quiz goes live for an hour, registered participants can complete answering 100 questions on literature, culture and history, get ranked and earn prizes and merit certificates. Prizes include a lifetime subscription of the Amar Chitra Katha App; vouchers for free access to AR travel app Augtraveller; access to audio tours on HopOn app; and gift hampers/ DIY craft kits/ gadgets.

Nair says users can log in any time of the day and participate in the hour-long contest. “A heritage Olympiad hasn’t taken place anywhere in the world. We really didn’t come across anything of the sort in the arts, culture and heritage space,” she adds.

For details, log on to https://www.heritageolympiad.com/. The registration fee is Rs 299.