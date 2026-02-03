Inside Keerthy Suresh and Anthony Thattil’s Kochi home: A quirky, contemporary ‘house of fun’ rooted in memories

Building a home was never just about aesthetics for actor Keerthy Suresh. It was about comfort, shared taste, and creating a space that feels unmistakably personal. In a recent home tour for Asian Paints’ YouTube series Where the Heart Is, Keerthy and her husband Anthony Thattil opened the doors to their Kochi home, which is an eclectic, colour-rich space they lovingly describe as their “house of fun”.

“Building a home together is a beautiful feeling. It’s comfort in the first place,” Anthony says early in the video, setting the tone for what follows. Keerthy agrees, adding that their design decisions came easily because of their shared sensibilities. “We both pretty much have the same taste. So whatever I like, I find she also likes it equally,” notes Anthony.

From the outset, the couple wanted their home to feel playful and expressive. “When we come back home, it should be fun, quirky,” Keerthy says with a laugh, as she welcomes viewers into the space.

A contemporary home with traditional accents

Growing up in a home that was “a mix of everything”, Keerthy says she always imagined having a place of her own someday. That vision has translated into a house that blends contemporary design with subtle traditional touches. “What we have tried to do here is — we like it in a much more contemporary way. So we’ve taken bits of traditional accents to fit in our contemporary house,” she explains.

The foyer sets the tone immediately, with bold black-and-white flooring chosen deliberately “to cut down and balance out the colours in the house.” One of the most striking pieces here is a moon artwork that carries deep personal meaning. “This is how the moon was on the day we started dating, and this was how the moon was on the day we got married,” Keerthy shares, calling it one of their favourite artworks.

That emotional thread runs through the house. Recalling their wedding, Keerthy gets visibly overwhelmed. “We never even dreamt of a wedding like this… you’ve been longing for 15 years, and that’s all come to those few 30 seconds,” she says. Anthony chimes in, smiling, “I was still confused. I asked, ‘Is this our wedding?’” It was, as Keerthy notes, “probably the first time I saw him tear up.”

A kitchen seasoned with love and memories

The heart of the home is the green-accented kitchen, which Keerthy affectionately calls her “cute little kitchen”. A sign above reads ‘This kitchen is seasoned with love’, a sentiment she extends to the entire house. “I love the green,” she says, pointing out how carefully chosen hues recur across rooms in different shades.

Displayed nearby is an artwork gifted to her after she won the National Award for Mahanati, a film she describes as life-changing. “That particular one was extremely, extremely special. Because the taste of that was the first time,” she reflects, recalling the film’s premiere and the overwhelming response. “All you want is just a good movie and a good performance. But that’s how we evolve.”

Bedrooms with character

The master bedroom continues the theme of blending old and new. “You don’t get to see this kind of a cot a lot these days,” Keerthy says, referring to the Kerala-style bed with cane detailing. “I wanted to keep it a little traditional, but still in our way.”

The walk-in wardrobe, however, comes with a dose of humour. Pointing to Anthony’s allocated space, she jokes, “That one little corner.” Anthony deadpans in response, “That’s all the space I get.”

Textured walls in soft grey tones add depth without overpowering the room. “I think it adds a lot of depth when it’s not just plain,” Keerthy notes, emphasising how subtle finishes matter as much as bold colour.

A deck made for people, pets, and chaos

One of the couple’s favourite spaces is the expansive deck, which Keerthy describes as the first place they go every morning with coffee in hand. “What I love about this deck is that it’s full green. There are no buildings in close quarters. Nice breath of fresh air.”

Further along is the bar counter, which Anthony says “holds a lot of memories, everything from the beginning till late.” The space is also shared with their dogs, Nike and Kenny. “Me being home, obviously my kids,” Keerthy says, before correcting herself with a laugh—“Sorry, our kids.”

The deck reflects their love for hosting and community. “We need to be surrounded by people,” Anthony says. Keerthy adds, “We can’t be alone. We need a lot of chaos.” Friends, they say, often drop by even when the couple isn’t home—something they take as a compliment. “They do that because they also feel that it’s like their home. And we love that.”

A home that speaks for them

The guest bedroom continues the playful palette, with a moonlight-toned base colour and lighter greens that echo the kitchen hues. Brick walls in warm, burnt-orange shades appear throughout the house, adding texture and warmth. “Pretty much whatever is ours is what is in the house as well,” Keerthy says.

At the entrance, a wall filled with photos stands out. “That’s literally us,” Anthony says simply.

As the tour wraps up, Keerthy sums up the philosophy behind their home. “Everything that you have in the house, make sure that it speaks to you. Or it speaks about both of you,” she says. Calling it a “quirky house” and a “house of fun”, she adds, “At the end of the day, it feels more home when I feel I’ve contributed to every tiny detail in the house.”

Anthony, ever practical, offers the final note with a smile: “This entire thing is based on her taste. But keeping the place neat and tidy is my responsibility.”

Together, their home stands as a reflection of shared memories, humour, colour, and comfort, a space that doesn’t just look lived-in, but deeply lived-through.