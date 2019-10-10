Kathakar Festival 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Imtiaz Ali and others to tell stories

The Kathakar Festival, that begins this Friday, will bring together the old-world and traditional ways of storytelling from across the globe, which are increasingly diminishing. Spread over 17 sessions, the first day on October 11, will have Australian Aborigine Elders Larry Walsh and Ron Murray discussing stories of the indigenous people. The three-day festival, in its 12th edition, is being organised by the cultural forum Nivesh at the capital’s Sunder Nursery. The theme of this year is using music as a medium to tell stories.

The festival, launched in 2010 under the aegis of UNESCO as part of Ghummakkad Narain, is an ingenious literature festival that fondly remembers Thakur Vishva Narain Singh, the first Braille editor in India.

Keeping up with the theme of the festival, the evening sessions will take place at 16th-century heritage park complex adjacent to the magnificent Humayun’s tomb. The morning sessions will take place in different schools in Delhi — a move intended to make children aware of different genres of stories. The opening day will mark the attendance of actor Manoj Bajpayee, singer Mohit Chauhan among others. Theatre artist Danish Hussain’s self-directed adaptation of ‘Qissebazi: A Multilingual Storytelling Orbit’ will be performed, so will Kerala’s traditional Tholpavakoothu shadow theatre based on Tamil epic Kamba Ramayana. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali too will be present and share his experiences.

Speaking about the festival, Shaguna Gahilote, one of the organisers, said, “This is the first time where we are bringing in storytellers from different parts of the globe. We are particularly excited about the indigenous artistes from Australia.” She also reasons Bajpayee’s presence in the festival. “He really belongs to his roots and is so visibly rooted. We want people to listen to him.”

The schedule of the festival looks like this.

Friday, 11th October 2019

6:00 pm – Buddhist Chanting by Monks of Sherabling (Grammy Awardees, India)

6:20 pm – Aborigine folktales by Uncle Larry Walsh and Ron Murray (Australia)

7:00 pm – Kali – stories from ancient India by Emily Parish (UK)

7.45 pm – Light Bearer: Slavic myths by Emilia Raiter (Poland)

8:30 pm – Kissey Kahani aur Adakaari: Mohit Chauhan in conversation with

Manoj Bajpayee (India)

Saturday, 12th October 2019

5.30 pm – Traditional Polish Ballads by Emilia Raiter (Poland)

6.00 pm – Stories around the fire by Uncle Larry Walsh and Ron Murray

(Australia)

6:30 pm – Tales of Misers by Shaguna Gahilote (India)

7.00 pm – Polish Tales by Jerzy Szufa (Poland)

7.30 pm – Fire: A state of matter by Vergine Gulbenkian (UK)

8:00 pm – Storytellers in Conversation with Amrita Tripathi (India)

8:30 pm – Ramayana by Tholpavakoothu Kerala Shadow Puppetry (India)

Sunday, 13th October 2019

5:00 pm – Polish folktales by Jerzy Szufa (Poland)

5.30 pm – Folktales from Europe by Vergine Gulbenkian (UK)

6:00 pm – Qissebazi: Haryanvi folktales by Rashmi Mann & Ruchita Tahiliani

(India)

6:45 pm – Tales from Mahabharat by Emily Hennessey (UK)

7:30 pm – Qissebazi by Danish Husain (India)

8:30 pm – Kissey, Kahani aur Cinema with Imtiaz Ali (India)