Kathakali, Krishna and folk satire: What Mumbai’s four-day theatre showcase has in store

From the expressive movements of Kathakali to the music and satire of folk theatre, Indian stage traditions will find a common platform in Mumbai this November. The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), in partnership with Teamwork Arts, will bring four productions from across the country to its Experimental Theatre from November 12 to 15, 2026.

Curated from productions featured at the 2023, 2025 and 2026 editions of the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META), the four-day showcase will explore different theatrical traditions, languages and storytelling styles. The line-up includes performances in Malayalam, Bangla, Bundeli and Hindi, as well as a non-verbal production. Each performance will begin at 7 pm, with subtitles helping make the productions accessible to a wider audience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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The schedule

The showcase opens on November 12 with The Old Man and the Sea – Kathakali of the Morrow (80 minutes), directed by Neeraj G.M. Produced by Kerala Kalamandalam, the Malayalam (Manipravalam) production brings together the traditional vocabulary of Kathakali and the techniques of modern theatre, exploring how the two can engage with each other.

On November 13, Nihsango Ishwar (90 minutes), directed by Suman Saha and produced by Bengal Repertory, turns its gaze towards Krishna. The Bangla play looks beyond his divine identity to explore his human desires, loneliness and vulnerability as he grapples with questions of existence and fate.

The November 14 production, The Departed Dawn (60 minutes), takes a non-verbal approach to storytelling. Produced by Akhoka Theatre and Serendipity Arts, it follows a search for a place to call home, reflecting on displacement, uncertainty and the struggle to build a life amid hardship.

Closing the showcase on November 15 is Swang: Jas Ki Tas (90 minutes), directed by Akshay Singh Thakur and produced by Rangabharan Theatre, Jabalpur. Drawing from Vijayan Detha’s Thakur Ka Roothna, the Bundeli and Hindi production combines humour, music and satire to celebrate Swang, a folk theatrical tradition that brings stories alive through song, dance and performance.

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The four-day festival will bring together regional languages, folk performance and contemporary theatre (Photo: PR handout) The four-day festival will bring together regional languages, folk performance and contemporary theatre (Photo: PR handout)

Bringing regional theatre to a wider audience

Speaking about the diversity represented in the showcase, Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts Pvt Ltd, in a press note said, “Indian theatre is a vibrant tapestry of original scripts, languages, traditions and theatrical practices. These four META award-winning productions reflect the diversity of voices and approaches shaping theatre across the country, across writing, performance, design and form. We are delighted to bring these works to Mumbai in collaboration with NCPA and give audiences a glimpse of the extraordinary range of Indian theatre today.”

For audiences in Mumbai, the showcase will also offer an opportunity to experience productions created and performed outside Maharashtra. Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre and Films, NCPA, said, “We are delighted to welcome the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards back to the National Centre for the Performing Arts in 2026, two years after we celebrated 20 years of META here at the NCPA. This year, we bring four incredible pieces of theatre, created and performed outside Maharashtra, to Mumbai for their Maharashtra premieres. Subtitles will help make the programme accessible to a wider audience, while workshops and talks will complement the performances and offer opportunities to engage more closely with the work and its artists. This is a four-day theatre festival you do not want to miss.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.