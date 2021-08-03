scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Must Read

Kathakali exponent Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri passes away

Known for the portrayal of the negative 'chuvanna thadi' (red beard) characters in the classical dance drama, he also excelled in enacting the roles of "vattamudi" and "penkari"

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram |
August 3, 2021 12:00:38 pm
Nelliyode Vasudevan NamboothiriNelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri was 81. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Well-known Kathakali exponent Nelliyodu Vasudevan Namboothiri died at his residence last night, family sources said.

He was 81 and was battling cancer for some time, they said.

Known for the portrayal of the negative ‘chuvanna thadi’ (red beard) characters in the classical dance drama, he also excelled in enacting the roles of “vattamudi” and “penkari.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Besides the characters of negative shades like ‘Kali’, ‘Dushasanan’ and ‘Bakan’, he was famous for the pious roles like ‘Kuchelan’ too.

A scholar in Sanskrit and Hindu Puranas, Namboothiri was a recipient of several honours including Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi award, Kerala Santeetha Nataka Akademi award, Kerala State Kathakali Prize and so on.

He is survived by wife Sreedevi Antharjanam, a son and daughter.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who condoled Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri’s death.

ALSO READ |Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair dead; PM Modi condoles

“Sad to hear about the passing of Kathakali maestro shri Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri,a noted exponent of the pure Kathakali tradition. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul attain Mukti,” Khan tweeted.

A unique Kathakali exponent, Namboothiri’s contributions to the classical dance drama were ‘invaluable’, Vijayan said in his message.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Olympics 2020, Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo Olympics hairstyles, athletes hairstyles at Tokyo Olympics, athletes making fashion statement, Olympian hairdos, hair styles, unique hairstyles at Tokyo Olympics, indian express news
In Tokyo Olympics 2020, no bad hair day, only edgy looks!

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 03: Latest News

Advertisement