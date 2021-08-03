Kathakali exponent Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri passes away

Well-known Kathakali exponent Nelliyodu Vasudevan Namboothiri died at his residence last night, family sources said.

He was 81 and was battling cancer for some time, they said.

Known for the portrayal of the negative ‘chuvanna thadi’ (red beard) characters in the classical dance drama, he also excelled in enacting the roles of “vattamudi” and “penkari.”

Besides the characters of negative shades like ‘Kali’, ‘Dushasanan’ and ‘Bakan’, he was famous for the pious roles like ‘Kuchelan’ too.

A scholar in Sanskrit and Hindu Puranas, Namboothiri was a recipient of several honours including Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi award, Kerala Santeetha Nataka Akademi award, Kerala State Kathakali Prize and so on.

He is survived by wife Sreedevi Antharjanam, a son and daughter.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who condoled Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri’s death.

A unique Kathakali exponent, Namboothiri’s contributions to the classical dance drama were ‘invaluable’, Vijayan said in his message.