‘India loses a legend of performing arts’: Tributes pour in for kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away at the age of 83 in the early hours of Monday (January 17). He was reportedly suffering from a kidney ailment, and was on dialysis treatment.

The exponent’s grandson, Swaransh, confirmed the news on Instagram. “With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt Birju Maharaj Ji. The profound soul left for the heavenly abode on January 17, 2022. Pray for the departed soul,” he said.

As soon as the news broke, people took to social media to express their condolences.

PM Narendra Modi wrote that the maestro’s passing away is a huge loss to the entire art world.

भारतीय नृत्य कला को विश्वभर में विशिष्ट पहचान दिलाने वाले पंडित बिरजू महाराज जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनका जाना संपूर्ण कला जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! pic.twitter.com/PtqDkoe8kd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman also remembered the exponent.

India loses a legend of performing arts. Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj is no more. Born into a family of kathak masters, belonging to the Lucknow gharana, Pandit #birjumaharaj took kathak to wider audience. Took forward traditions,held through generations,with great elan. https://t.co/vimvG0EXzh — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 17, 2022

“Pandit Birju ji Maharaj was a doyen of India’s art and culture. He popularised the Lucknow gharana of Kathak dance form around the world. Deeply pained by his demise. His passing away is a monumental loss to the world of performing arts. Condolences to his family and admirers,” wrote Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Politician Sambit Patra also took to Twitter to express condolences.

Kathak has lost one it's tallest exponents Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. Watching Kathak will always tingle a fond memory of the Padma Vibhushan Maestro. My sincere condolences and prayers for the departed soul. May Nataraja bless his family. Om Shanti 🙏

May Nataraja bless his family

Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sCQ0T2a4Ap — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 17, 2022

“Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of legendary kathak dancer– Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. May he rest in peace [sic],” wrote singer Adnan Sami.

Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of Legendary Kathak Dancer- Pandit Birju Maharaj ji.

We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius.

May he rest in peace.🙏🖤#BirjuMaharaj pic.twitter.com/YpJZEeuFjH — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 16, 2022

Belonging to the Lucknow Gharana, Pandit Maharaj was also a singer par excellence.

He received the second-highest civilian award in the country — Padma Vibhushan in 1986.

