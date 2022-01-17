scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 17, 2022
Must Read

‘India loses a legend of performing arts’: Tributes pour in for kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj

Belonging to the Lucknow Gharana, Pandit Maharaj was also a singer par excellence. He received the second-highest civilian award in the country -- Padma Vibhushan in 1986

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 17, 2022 10:50:58 am
birju maharajMany took to social media to express their condolences on the passing away of Pandit Birju Maharaj (Source: Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away at the age of 83 in the early hours of Monday (January 17). He was reportedly suffering from a kidney ailment, and was on dialysis treatment.

Also on Pandit Birju Maharaj |‘There are many wonderful dancers in Bollywood, but my favourite is Madhuri Dixit’: Pandit Birju Maharaj

The exponent’s grandson, Swaransh, confirmed the news on Instagram. “With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt Birju Maharaj Ji. The profound soul left for the heavenly abode on January 17, 2022. Pray for the departed soul,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swaransh (@swaranshmishraofficial)

As soon as the news broke, people took to social media to express their condolences.

PM Narendra Modi wrote that the maestro’s passing away is a huge loss to the entire art world.

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman also remembered the exponent.

“Pandit Birju ji Maharaj was a doyen of India’s art and culture. He popularised the Lucknow gharana of Kathak dance form around the world. Deeply pained by his demise. His passing away is a monumental loss to the world of performing arts. Condolences to his family and admirers,” wrote Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Politician Sambit Patra also took to Twitter to express condolences.

“Extremely saddened by the news about the passing away of legendary kathak dancer– Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of the performing arts. He has influenced many generations through his genius. May he rest in peace [sic],” wrote singer Adnan Sami.

Belonging to the Lucknow Gharana, Pandit Maharaj was also a singer par excellence.

He received the second-highest civilian award in the country — Padma Vibhushan in 1986.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

makar sankranti
In pictures: How Bengaluru celebrated Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2022

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement