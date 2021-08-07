Kate Middleton’s portraits of Holocaust survivors are now part of a museum display

Kate Middleton’s moving portraits of Holocaust survivors are now part of the Imperial War Museum in London. Titled Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors, the collection features 50 contemporary portraits of the survivors and their families.

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge invited two survivors to Kensington Palace to capture their images with their grandchildren, according to People.

Sharing behind-the-scene photos, Kate wrote, “Honoured to be part of the new photography exhibition.” Displayed for the first time, the photos capture “the special connections between Holocaust survivors and the younger generations of their families, and remind us of our collective responsibility to ensure their stories live on,” read the note on Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

“The photographs present a group of survivors who made the UK their home after beginnings marked by unimaginable loss and trauma. While offering a space to remember and share their stories, these portraits are a celebration of the full lives they have lived and the special legacy which their children and grandchildren will carry into the future,” it further added.

The exhibition marks 75 years since the end of Holocaust last year.

The two photos clicked by the Duchess were also shared on social media. The first photo features Steven Frank with his granddaughters, Maggie and Trixie. “Alongside his mother and brothers, Steven was sent to Westerbork transit camp then to Theresienstadt. Steven and his brothers were 3 of only 93 children who survived the camp – 15,000 children were sent there,” read the note on Instagram alongside the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

The second photo features Yvonne Bernstein, who was a “hidden child in France”, with her granddaughter Chloe.

“I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs,” the Duchess said.