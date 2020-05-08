Kate Middleton launches photo project on ‘hopes and fears’ of people during COVID-19

Kate Middleton; one of her favourite photograps from the Hold Still project. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram) Kate Middleton; one of her favourite photograps from the Hold Still project. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

Kate Middleton has now joined hands with the National Portrait Gallery, UK, to launch a photography project to capture the mood, hopes and fears of the nation at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the project, the Duchess of Cambridge has selected some of her favourite photographs that capture the “resilience, bravery and kindness” of Britons at the time of the crisis.

“We have all seen some incredible images out there and heard some amazing stories, and some desperately sad stories but also some really uplifting ones,” the Duchess said in an interview. Watch the video:

As part of what is called the Hold Still 2020 project, people are being asked to share their photographic portrait clicked during the “extraordinary times”, revealed Kensington Palace in an Instagram post. About a 100 of the shortlisted portraits are expected to feature in a “gallery without walls — a one of a kind digital exhibition”, open to all, in August 2020.

Among Kate’s favourite pictures so far are a five-year-old girl, Eaddee, wearing a painted rainbow face for the National Health Service (NHS); 79-year-old Jack Dodsley dancing with a health worker at Newfield Nursing Home in Sheffield; grandparents greeting their grandchildren from the other side of a window; and Nottingham ICU nurse Aimee Goold. Take a look at the pictures:

Hold Still is exploring three core themes — “Helpers and Heroes, “Your New Normal”, and “Acts of Kindness”, and is open to people of all ages and abilities. The images can be captured on phones or cameras.

