Kate Middleton launches photo project on ‘hopes and fears’ of people during COVID-19

Kate Middleton has now joined hands with the National Portrait Gallery, UK, to launch a photography project to capture the mood, hopes and fears of the nation at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the project, the Duchess of Cambridge has selected some of her favourite photographs that capture the “resilience, bravery and kindness” of Britons at the time of the crisis.
“We have all seen some incredible images out there and heard some amazing stories, and some desperately sad stories but also some really uplifting ones,” the Duchess said in an interview. Watch the video:
The Duchess and the @NationalPortraitGallery are inviting the people of the UK to submit a #HoldStill2020 photographic portrait, which you have taken during these extraordinary times. The project focuses on three core themes: Helpers and Heroes. Your New Normal. Acts of Kindness. One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. Submit your images through the link in bio to enter and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome
As part of what is called the Hold Still 2020 project, people are being asked to share their photographic portrait clicked during the “extraordinary times”, revealed Kensington Palace in an Instagram post. About a 100 of the shortlisted portraits are expected to feature in a “gallery without walls — a one of a kind digital exhibition”, open to all, in August 2020.
Among Kate’s favourite pictures so far are a five-year-old girl, Eaddee, wearing a painted rainbow face for the National Health Service (NHS); 79-year-old Jack Dodsley dancing with a health worker at Newfield Nursing Home in Sheffield; grandparents greeting their grandchildren from the other side of a window; and Nottingham ICU nurse Aimee Goold. Take a look at the pictures:
Handpicked by The Duchess of Cambridge, we are sharing images from across the UK that have inspired the #HoldStill2020 project with @NationalPortraitGallery. • “We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable. Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.” – The Duchess of Cambridge One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. Submit your images through the link in bio and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome Photo credit: Chris Page Tom Maddick/SWNS Peter Jolly Aimée Goold Captain Tom Moore
Hold Still is exploring three core themes — “Helpers and Heroes, “Your New Normal”, and “Acts of Kindness”, and is open to people of all ages and abilities. The images can be captured on phones or cameras.
