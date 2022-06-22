Kashmiri rabab player goes viral for player ‘Pasoori’; know more about the instrument

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know of the sensational song ‘Pasoori’ — by artists Shae Gill and Ali Sethi — which has made musical waves around the world. There have been many renditions of the song — both vocal and instrumental — and among them, one by musician Sufiyan Malik, an award-winning Kashmiri rabab player, has gone viral.

In a video shared on Instagram, Malik is seen playing the traditional lute-like musical instrument, which is also known as rubab or robab. “Played the all time favourite ‘Pasoori’ on rabab. Full of vibes,” his caption reads.

The rabab is said to be one of the national musical instruments of Afghanistan. It is also commonly played in Pakistan, especially in areas where there are Pashtun and Baloch communities. It is popularly played by Sindhi people in Sindh, and by Kashmiris.

The instrument has a distinct sound caused by the soft plucking of strings. Known as ‘the lion of instruments’, its body is carved with a single piece of wood. There is usually a hollow bowl which provides the unique sound-chamber.

Interestingly, there are three variants of the rabab — said to be the ancestor of the Indian instrument sarod — which are: Kabuli rabab of Afghanistan, Seni rabab of northern India, and Pamiri rabab of Tajikistan.

Mentions of rabab are to be found in old Persian books along with many Sufi poems. It is also said that rabab was an instrument used in Sikhism by Bhai Mardana, the companion of Guru Nanak. Whenever a shabad would be revealed to the Guru, he would sing it and Bhai Mardana would play it. He came to be known as a rababi.

