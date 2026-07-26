Karnataka’s forgotten 300-year-old stepwell restored after decades of neglect

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Under the heaps of discarded waste in Karnataka’s Belagavi, a remarkable piece of history has been discovered. A nearly 300-year-old stepwell, buried under layers of garbage, sewage, rubble and silt for almost 30 years, has now been restored by volunteers in Karnataka’s Mutga village.
What was once a forgotten and abandoned site is now drawing crowds and sparking fresh conversations around heritage conservation and traditional water systems.
Located in Kanchveer Nagar, Mutga village, the historic well had slowly disappeared due to years of neglect.
A community-led effort by the Belagavi-based Pyaas Foundation, along with NSS volunteers and local residents, has brought it back to life. The restoration also received support from social worker Nitin Khot.
Volunteers removed years of waste and excavated the structure to reveal its original form.
VIDEO | A remarkable piece of heritage has been restored in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. A 300-year-old stepwell, which had been buried under garbage and debris, has been brought back to life.
The 80-feet-deep stepwell, believed to have been built during the Adil Shahi dynasty… pic.twitter.com/QVVgvE2nsL
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2026
The restored stepwell stretches nearly 80 feet deep, with 53 stone steps leading down to the water source. During the cleaning, volunteers also discovered fresh natural springs at the base, bringing clear water back into the centuries-old structure.
Its stone pillars and carved arch have also survived, offering a glimpse into the craftsmanship of a bygone era.
What’s catching the internet’s attention is its aerial view. From above, the layout of the stepwell resembles a Shiva Lingam, giving it a striking architectural identity that many hadn’t noticed before. The unique shape has now become one of its biggest attractions
Historians believe the stepwell dates back to the Adil Shahi dynasty or the early Maratha period. Some local accounts also suggest it may once have served as a discreet meeting point for freedom fighters during India’s independence movement.
Indranil Banerjee, Independent Art Historian, Museum Rietberg- GBF Foundation Fellow 2025 tells us that Karnataka stepwell is not a standalone case. Many such stepwells have been restored in the pastwith impressive transformations.
Speaking on one such stepwell in Jodhpur, Indranil tells, “People did not even know for the longest time that there was a stepwell
and when they finally excavated and figured out, they rebuilt it. It was a remarkable piece of 16-17th century stepwells.”
As Indranil further reveals, more such stepwells have been discovered and restored in Gujarat’s Baroda, Hyderabad, Deccan and more.
“Very recently I saw another stepwell in Gwalior and that is being restored at the moment,” the art historian tells indianexpress.com.
This isn’t a coincidence. Indranil calls restoration of water architectures a part of “longer historical continuity” citing that stepwells in India have been historically preserved with carefully orchestrated efforts.
But why the fascination? As the historian explains, stepwells are “utilitarian public infrastructure” which were “important for the “sustenance of the subjects.”
He further notes that there is a large concentration of such stepwells in Gujarat, Deccan (right From Bidar to Hyderabad), Marwar region in Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer.
“Now if you look at it carefully, you will realize that these are the places where the ground level of water as been historically depleted… Ensuring access to water was actually a princely or kingly duty to deliver”
Indranil also points that such water architectures also entwined in religious significance.
“The largest of the stelwells are in fact with temples, right?”
The Karnataka stepwell restoration is thus not an isolated conservation story. Water architectures have long been a subject of fascination in our history. With the stories of such successful restorations popping up every few decades, who kows, maybe the next to-be-discovered wonder is sitting right in your vicinity.