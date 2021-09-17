Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items will be up for auction by Sotheby’s later this year

People will be able to take a closer look into the life of German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died at the age of 85 in February 2019. More than 1,000 of his personal items will be up for auction at the end of the year.

In an Instagram post, Sotheby’s, a New York City-based jewellery, art and collectables broker, mentions that Karl Lagerfeld was “a brand unto himself”. “Capturing the imagination of the fashion world with his distinctive look and inimitable presence, he continually rewrote the rulebook, and stayed ahead of the game.”

He had a flourishing career in fashion that spanned five decades, and now, items including his personal clothing, tableware, his cars, among other things, will be sold at four different auction events in December 2021, an Independent report mentions.

Before launching his own ready-to-wear-collection, Lagerfeld was the artistic director of Fendi, Chanel and Chloe, the Sotheby’s caption notes. The designer went on to become “the guiding figure of the luxury industry that he helped to build”.

“Staged across Monaco, Paris and Cologne the series of eight auctions will bring the great late designer’s most personal collection to the market, from the art he lived with to the items in his wardrobe,” the caption states.

According to the Sotheby’s website, key items going on sale include a portrait of the designer by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. It is no secret that Lagerfeld was synonymous with his signature platinum white hair, black sunglasses and fingerless gloves. These, perhaps, will also go up on sale.

Interestingly, his love for his Birman cat ‘Choupette’, will also be central to the auction, as bowls adorned with images of the feline will be listed for sale, the report states.

Other items include “three Rolls Royces, the iconic leather Mitaines that he wore constantly for the last 20 years, and a selection of suit jackets by Dior, Saint Laurent, KL, Comme des Garçons and Martin Margiela”

The auctions will take place in Monaco on December 3, 4 and 5, and in Paris on December 14 and 15. There will also be two online auctions, from November 26 to December 16.

