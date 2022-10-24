scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Kali Puja 2022: In pictures, the unique tradition of worshipping ‘jibanta’ Kalis in West Bengal

In a Kali Puja that is 35 years old, people come to get a glimpse of the 'live' goddess

Kali Puja, Kali Puja 2022, Kali Puja in West Bengal, Kali Puja photos, living Goddess Kali, live Goddess Kali, people dressed as Goddess Kali, indian express newsSchool boys and girls come dressed as Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali and stand in the place of idols; people come one by one and seek their blessings. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated across the country with a lot of fervour. According to the beliefs in Hinduism, it marks the day that Lord Rama — an incarnation of Lord Vishnu — had returned to his kingdom Ayodhya as the rightful heir to the throne, after spending 14 years in exile.

To mark his homecoming, the residents of Ayodhya had lighted diyas on a new moon night, and the light emanating from them had illuminated the streets and the entire kingdom.

In the eastern part of the country and among the members of the Bengali community, the festival of Diwali often coincides with Kali Puja, a festival that is dedicated to Goddess Kali, a fiercer and angrier avatar of Goddess Durga.

Kali Puja, Kali Puja 2022, Kali Puja in West Bengal, Kali Puja photos, living Goddess Kali, live Goddess Kali, people dressed as Goddess Kali, indian express news (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The goddess is often seen with rage in her eyes and her tongue sticking out. She is darker in complexion and is depicted wearing a garland made of skulls or severed heads. It is said that Goddess Kali is a symbol of vengeance and annihilation of evil. In a fit of rage, Durga had assumed this avatar, slaying demons and other beings whom she deemed ‘evil’, wearing their severed heads to drive fear in the hearts of others.

Kali Puja, Kali Puja 2022, Kali Puja in West Bengal, Kali Puja photos, living Goddess Kali, live Goddess Kali, people dressed as Goddess Kali, indian express news (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

And while Goddess Kali looks intimidating to some, devotees consider her to be the supreme force, the feminine energy of the cosmos. She is hailed as the Mother who protects her devotees from harm.

In West Bengal, the festival holds great significance. This year, it will be celebrated on October 24, Monday. According to Drik Panchang, the Kali Puja nishita time is between 11.40 pm and 12.31 am on October 25. The amavasya tithi begins at 05.27 pm on October 24 and ends at 04.18 pm on October 25.

Kali Puja, Kali Puja 2022, Kali Puja in West Bengal, Kali Puja photos, living Goddess Kali, live Goddess Kali, people dressed as Goddess Kali, indian express news (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

In the Chetla Durgapur Jagarani Sangha in Kolkata’s Chetla area, a unique tradition is followed — that of ‘jibanta‘ Kali (meaning, ‘live’ Goddess Kali) instead of an idol. Wondering how that is possible? Indian Express photographer Shashi Ghosh captured it in pictures.

Kali Puja, Kali Puja 2022, Kali Puja in West Bengal, Kali Puja photos, living Goddess Kali, live Goddess Kali, people dressed as Goddess Kali, indian express news (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The Kali Puja here is 35 years old, where people come to get a glimpse of the live goddess. What really happens is that school-going kids, both boys and girls, come dressed as Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali and stand in the place of idols; people come one by one and seek their blessings.

Kali Puja, Kali Puja 2022, Kali Puja in West Bengal, Kali Puja photos, living Goddess Kali, live Goddess Kali, people dressed as Goddess Kali, indian express news (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

It starts from the night of ‘Bhoot Chaturdashi’ — which is a desi Halloween celebrated by the Bengali community to drive away spirits and other supernatural forces — and continues till the day of Kali Puja.

Kali Puja, Kali Puja 2022, Kali Puja in West Bengal, Kali Puja photos, living Goddess Kali, live Goddess Kali, people dressed as Goddess Kali, indian express news (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

The living Kali idols stand in the puja mandap; prior to that they undergo an exhaustive makeup process to emulate the goddess. Some of them even put on accessories and change their body language to assume a formidable form.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 10:20:19 am
