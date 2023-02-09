Kalbeliya dancer Suwa Devi on realising her potential at the age of 12: ‘Knew I had to use my skill to create my own identity’

In her four-decade-long career, well-known Kalbeliya dancer Suwa Devi has travelled across the world, showcasing her art and also doing her bit to keep it alive on the global platform. Devi, 47, started dancing when she was only seven years old and, over the years, has gone on to become one of the most recognisable faces when it comes to the art form. Hailing from Jodhpur, Suwa Devi not only takes pride in her skill but also teaches it to the younger generation to ensure its longevity.

Ahead of her performance at the Sacred Spirit Festival, 2023 (to be held from February 10-12 at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur), the dancer spoke with indianexpress.com about her journey, age-old dance form, teaching it to the younger generation, and how it has adapted to changes over the years. Read the edited excerpts below:

Tell us about your journey and your art form, which has become extremely popular across the globe

Kalbeliya is a popular dance form from Rajasthan, which is primarily performed by the members of the Jogi group. It is considered to be an extremely tough dance form as it requires the body to be flexible, owing to the fast and challenging twirling, and bending movements it entails. Also, this requires a lot of energy and a dancer should have great stamina to perform. Interestingly, the dress worn by Kalbeliya dancers is also unique as it is black in colour, unlike any other form. As for me, I started dancing when I was only 7 years old. In our community, we usually learn the art from our family members, who have been performing it for years.

How popular is the art form among the younger generation today?

The art form has been and continues to be carried on from generation to generation, with youngsters learning from their elders within the community. For example, my three daughters learned it from me and now we perform together. On the other hand, my husband plays the ‘been’ and my son often creates music on ‘khartal’ and on ‘dafli’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suwa Devi Kalbeliya (@sua_devi)

Amid the pandemic, and also due to technological advancements, how has the community had to adapt to the changes?

During the pandemic, we had to struggle a lot as no performances were happening. So, we decided to use our art and craft skills and started making traditional artificial jewellery, handbags, and even blankets (as we know sewing and stitching). In fact, we also involved other women who live nearby. In the last two years or so, we also started teaching this dance form to young girls who are daughters of mining workers. Around 300 families of mining workers stay in the Keru village (in the Jodhpur district), and the surrounding areas.

Advertisement

What can one expect from your performance at the upcoming Sacred Spirit Festival?

At the festival, we will be performing our traditional dance on folk songs, one of which will be Kalyo Kood Padyo Mela Mein — which is very well-known. As part of the performance, we will also pick rings with our eyes while bending backwards. Additionally, we will also be collaborating with the Bokhor Dance Ensemble from Uzbekistan, and are excited to perform on this platform in front of an international audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suwa Devi Kalbeliya (@sua_devi)

Within the community, have there been any efforts made to revive your cultural tradition in keeping the changing tastes and preferences of the newer generations in mind?

Yes, there have been certain changes, like say in terms of costume, we now design our own dresses. While the base is always black and the elements remain the same, the designs are more creative and contemporary in nature. Also, while continuing to perform traditional songs, we try to create new music with our family and perform on them.

Advertisement

After a certain age, since many women are unable to pursue the tradition what livelihood opportunities are they left with?

We all perform until we can, but those who cannot, keep themselves occupied in art and craft work and earn money through that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suwa Devi Kalbeliya (@sua_devi)

Can you tell us about the songs and instruments used by Kalbeliya performers?

The songs we perform on are usually the folk songs of Rajasthan, and instruments are been, pungi, dafli, manjira etc.

When not performing, what keeps you busy?

I keep myself occupied with art and craft work, or training young girls in Kalbeliya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suwa Devi Kalbeliya (@sua_devi)

Where all have you performed in all these years? Which is your most memorable performance to date?

Advertisement

I have been to America (different cities) more than 10 times, and have also performed in Europe, China, Japan and Iran. My first performance, at the age of 12, is the most memorable experience for me when I performed in France in 1992. It was memorable because it was for the first time I had travelled on a flight and visited a different country. Also, it was a great experience for me to perform in front of a huge international audience. Since then, there has been no looking back. I got so much confidence boost after that performance that I realised my own worth and knew that the skill I possess should be used in creating my own identity.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!