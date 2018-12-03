Craft Village has been established to bridge the gap between rural and urban communities: Iti Tyagi

Craft is not only about the handmade but also about diversity and social structures. How do you address these factors in the India Craft Week?

Crafts certainly have the innovation aspect, are multi-purpose, culturally connected and sustainable, with a timeless appeal. A research by psychologists at Goldsmiths, University of London demonstrated that traditional toys help reduce racial conflict among children from the UK and those of immigrants. The objective of India Craft Week is to deep dive for effective lessons on how crafts are strategic in having a sustainable future.

What kind of interventions does Craft Village engage with?

Craft Village has been established to bridge the gap between rural and urban communities. The objective is to provide a platform for learning and sharing rare and exclusive crafts, which finally helps craftspeople and their communities. Through exclusive craft workshops, artisans get a chance to connect with consumers, industry and patrons.

How do you plan to take forward the learnings from the crafts workshops?

These introductory workshops will be extended into our mainstream workshops, where people can understand the nuances of craft techniques. Also, the participants can visit master craftspeople and can learn, stay, and research about these crafts clusters.

What can people expect at the five-day festival?

In ‘Craft Panorama’, they can learn about Bikaneri paintings from Mahaveer Swami; Phad paintings from Padmashri Shreelal Joshi and Kalyan Joshi; Mystical Kalamkari from Padmashri Gurappa Chetty and J Niranjan, among others. There will be an exhibition of handcrafted products by craftpreneurs. There’s also a symposium with leading arts and craft experts.

The India Craft Week is being held at the GMR Aerocity till December 5. For details, visit: http://www.indiacraftweek.com