‘A little bulky, slightly unpredictable but all me’: Kajol tries her hand at crocheting

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Post pandemic, crocheting shot to the spotlight at the speed of light. People took to it like moths to flame, in an attempt to ease their tensions and keep their hands busy. The results? Coasters, throws, bags and cardigans stitched by hand, useful for gifting loved ones and decorating the home. Recently, Kajol shared an update on social media, showing her first-ever crochet bag
“Made my first crochet bag! A little bulky, slightly unpredictable, but all me … a lot like my life choices, I think,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.
According to Vidhi Agarwal, a counselling psychologist and founder of Aantarik, crocheting acts as a “stress-buffering motive”. “Crocheting involves sitting in a particular way and using your hands to create repetitive patterns. Your eyes and hands are executing the big picture your mind is envisioning, using different-coloured threads. Now, all the processes involved in crocheting: being in contact with the ground, eye-hand coordination, repetitive movement of the hands, pattern creation, and multi-sensory nature… all act as stress relief for the brain. Also, it gives you the opportunity to pace yourself — you can go fast with more experience or go slow when creating an intricate pattern,” Agarwal explained.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Once you have a handle on a few stitches and techniques, crocheting can be meditative and relaxing, helping reduce stress and anxiety. However, there’s a learning curve for any new hobby.
According to Skillshare, an online skill-learning platform, here are some basics to keep in mind when picking up crocheting as a hobby.
Gather your crochet supplies ahead of time
What all do you need?
Until you start to get the hang of crochet and know you want to pursue it as a hobby, you may be hesitant to buy crochet patterns. Fortunately, you can find hundreds of free crochet patterns online for all kinds of creations, from scarves to cute amigurumi dolls. You will likely need to spend a little time learning how to read the patterns. They are typically written with several different abbreviations and terms, but once you know the lingo, you can create nearly any type of project.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.