‘A little bulky, slightly unpredictable but all me’: Kajol tries her hand at crocheting

Post pandemic, crocheting shot to the spotlight at the speed of light. People took to it like moths to flame, in an attempt to ease their tensions and keep their hands busy. The results? Coasters, throws, bags and cardigans stitched by hand, useful for gifting loved ones and decorating the home. Recently, Kajol shared an update on social media, showing her first-ever crochet bag

“Made my first crochet bag! A little bulky, slightly unpredictable, but all me … a lot like my life choices, I think,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.

According to Vidhi Agarwal, a counselling psychologist and founder of Aantarik, crocheting acts as a “stress-buffering motive”. “Crocheting involves sitting in a particular way and using your hands to create repetitive patterns. Your eyes and hands are executing the big picture your mind is envisioning, using different-coloured threads. Now, all the processes involved in crocheting: being in contact with the ground, eye-hand coordination, repetitive movement of the hands, pattern creation, and multi-sensory nature… all act as stress relief for the brain. Also, it gives you the opportunity to pace yourself — you can go fast with more experience or go slow when creating an intricate pattern,” Agarwal explained.