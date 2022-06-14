Kabir Diwas 2022: Interesting facts about the mystic Indian poet and some of his famous couplets

Kabir Diwas, also known as Kabir Jayanti and Kabir Prakat Diwas is the celebration of Indian poet Kabir Das’ birth anniversary. The 15th-century mystic poet and saint — whose writings influenced the Bhakti movement in India — is believed to have lived between 1440 and 1518.

According to the Drik Panchang, the 645th birthday of Sant Kabirdas will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, June 14. The purnima tithi begins 09.02 pm on Jun 13 and ends at 05.21 pm on Jun 14, 2022.

Kabir Jayanti is usually celebrated every year on a full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha, which coincides with the months of May or June, according to the modern Gregorian calendar.

The poet’s verses are also to be found in the Guru Granth Sahib, Satguru Granth Sahib of Saint Garib Das and the Kabir Sagar. Here are some other lesser-known facts about him.

* Kabir Das has been a revered figure in Indian history, with some even ascribing him with a godly status.

* He was born in the city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and was known for his proclivity to spirituality and critical thinking of religion.

* He would question religious practices that he thought were meaningless and unethical. When he died, people belonging to different religions attempted to claim him as their own.

* But, in truth, the poet merely sought the meaning of life, and described that victory is theirs who walk the path of righteousness, consider everything divine, and are detached from materialistic affairs of the world.

* Interestingly, among his devotees, there is a dispute as to how he arrived on Earth. While some claim he took birth in a Muslim household, others insist he manifested on a lotus flower first in the lake ‘Lahartara’.

* His ocean of work includes Bijak, Sakhi Granth, Kabir Granthawali and Anurag Sagar. A big chunk of his writing was collected by the fifth Sikh Guru Guru Arjan Dev and incorporated into the holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib.

* Kabir’s two-line couplets, known as ‘Kabir Ke Dohe’, are quite famous.

Here are some of them:

1. Aag Jo Lagi Samand Mein, Dhuan Na Pargat Hoye

So Jane Jo Jarmua, Jaki Lagi Hoye

Translation

The Ocean is on Fire, The Smoke is not Visible

He Knows Who Has Been there and been Burnt

**

2. Aisee Vani Boliye, Mun Ka Aapa Khoye

Apna Tan Sheetal Kare, Auran Ko Sukh Hoye

Translation

Speak such words, you lose the mind’s Ego

Body remains composed, Others Find Peace

**

3. Bada Hua To Kya Hua, Jaise Ped Khajoor

Panthi Ko Chaya Nahin, Phal Laage Atidoor

Translation

If You are Big, so what? Just like a date tree

No shade for travellers, fruit is hard to reach

**

4. Bura Jo Dekhan Main Chala, Bura Naa Milya Koye

Jo Munn Khoja Apnaa, To Mujhse Bura Naa Koye

Translation

I went on the search for the Bad Guy, Bad Guy I couldn’t find

When I searched my mind, None is Nastier than Me

