Judgementall Hai Kya: An audacious film where the artist becomes art

Biographical reading can be reductive. To link Joan Baez’s Diamond and Rust — a song which serves as an excellent intimate commentary of her relationship with Bob Dylan as well as a tacit confession of the way she was treated by the singer (“My poetry was lousy you said”) — to her personal upheavals might be tempting, but it is a constricted way of reading and analysing it. Any art assumes a meaning of its own when displayed for public consumption; its place in the public domain inviting interpretations free from the creator’s own cultural milieu. But such neat navigation becomes difficult when the life led by them is used not merely as a foundation for their art but as a palimpsest: their biographical details still showing in their creation, transforming into signifiers of meaning we cannot look beyond. In such a scenario, looking at art in isolation becomes constrictive. Prakesh Kovelamudi’s Judgementall Hai Kya — a film about two souls whose actions inexplicably make sense only to each other — presents a similar, baffling proposition. The widely publicly-led personal life of its lead actor Kangana Ranaut not just seeps into the narrative but provides a subtext as the film resists from severing the umbilical cord between the art and the artist, thriving on the overlap.

When we meet Bobby Batliwala Grewal (a brilliant Kangana Ranaut) for the first time, she is standing on her head: not looking at a different world but looking at the world differently. This is a telling introductory scene for a character who, having grown up listening to shrieks of domestic violence more than witnessing it, has developed a hyper-fertile imagination, who is terrified and convinced that others are out there to get her or any another woman (like her mother) and recollects a mordant story like an anecdote, accompanied by a chuckle. She suffers from acute psychosis and dissociative identity disorder: her medical condition making her an unreliable narrator. “Normal nahi ho tum”, her hapless boyfriend tells her, almost using mental illness as a reason to justify his inability to wrap his head around the woman he has been with for over a year but failed to understand. Bobby sees through things which others not only not notice but even refuse to believe. She tells her cousin the latter’s fiance is cheating on her only for the wedding to be called off and she being held responsible for it. When her tenant’s wife dies, she is convinced that the former’s husband Keshav (a restraint Rajkummar Rao) has set his wife ablaze while the rest are certain it was an accident. The hesitation and denial of others to believe her does not deter her but reinforces her faith in herself and her version.

Bobby, with her quirks, fits right into the manic pixie girl narrative Ranaut, by virtue of her re-performance(s), has made completely her own. But Judgementall Hai Kya does not fall back on the lead actor’s filmography for inspiration, instead chooses to look at her personal life for references. Her medical conditions might contribute to who Bobby is as a character but it takes a little probing to identify them as merely cinematic embellishments engineered to distract or perhaps tease the audience from locating the overlap. Accustomed to being viewed with scepticism by others but firm in her resolve of knowing better, Bobby unequivocally reminds us intimately of Ranaut, of her public persona created by courting controversies and waging battles and fighting them in public.

This, however, is not an instance of a film revelling at how clever it is by taking a dig at an actor who also happens to be its protagonist. It is a film that stands out for its enviable ambition and audacity for letting a female actor, acutely aware of who she is and how she is perceived, headline it. We are not looking at the world through Bobby’s forlorn-tinted glasses. Instead, Bobby is borrowing Ranaut’s unclouded lens to look at the world, and the film abounds with instances which keenly underline her awareness. When Bobby is accused of losing herself into every actor she voices for as a dubbing artist, it is almost Ranaut emphasising how much of a perfectionist she is, and how the trait is frowned upon. When Bobby, looking at a composed Keshav, threatens, “I will expose you,” the sense of self-righteous anger on her face and the calm demeanour of Rao makes the scene seem like an edited footage from the infamous press conference fiasco where Ranaut had accused a journalist of ganging up against her. And ultimately as she stands vindicated at the end, every allegation levelled by her, every charge made by her in the past stand correct.

In another film, the questionable credibility of the protagonist might have betrayed its intent of presenting a persuasive defence for her but Judgementall Hai Kya, which relishes on the synthesis of art and the artist, gains from it. Her instability makes one perpetually doubt if they are gaslighting her or are being misled instead. Her redemption at the end, in spite of her volatility, makes one question to what extent Ranaut is Bobby and if by laughing at the character’s idiosyncrasies, triggered by her mental condition, one is doing a similar disservice to the actor every time one doubts her narrative. It turns the face of the camera and hurls the title of the film back to the audience more as a taunt, assuaging one’s guilt, making them feel for the art, and making it impossible to not feel for the artist.

Actors use the medium of cinema to assume different personalities. Ranaut here uses it to embrace who she is more intensely by freely admitting to her insecurities, mining her personal shame to further the narrative and ultimately by reclaiming her story. One could read this as emotional manipulation by a narcissist artist, of an actor exploiting her position of power to prove herself right but it is endlessly fascinating because it could also be the ultimate sacrificial act of an artist in the altar of art, a compelling case of Ranaut the actor, with her propensity to choose unconventional scripts, being too enamoured with her own life to ultimately deciding to adapt it for the world to see, or a sly admission that what we know of her, informed by her appearances and interviews, is a performance crafted by her, knowing…say it…hoping that it will make for an engaging film some day.