‘India unifies us through its diversity’: John Bailey

Speaking to a gathering of filmmakers and industry professionals, John Bailey, President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, spoke on India’s diversity and their future plans to collaborate with the country’s film industry. The event on Tuesday at Delhi’s Siri Fort, was organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Bailey was accompanied by his wife, Carol Littleton, who is a member of the Board of Governors of the Academy.

Since the first Indian silent film was produced in 1913, the world of cinema in this country has grown more vibrant — it is a rich piece of the culture, and Bailey wants to see it spread more into the Western world.

“When the Academy is thinking about diversity, I can think of no country in the world that represents the opportunities and the challenges of diversity and unifies us through it,” said Bailey. He plans to take all he has learned through his time here back to the 54 other Academy board members in hopes of broadening the Academy’s reach in India.

Though some audience members spoke of their concerns that Western countries haven’t tried to incorporate Indian filmmakers, writers and actors more into their films, Bailey encouraged more collaboration and communication to bridge the gap on both sides.

“We are looking at increasing Academy membership, but we are not doing it at the expense of quality,” Bailey said, “Last year, we brought in 928 new members into the Academy, 50 percent of them were international members, and what we discovered is that there are literally thousands and thousands of incredible filmmakers around the world.”

The days of difficulty in making films and access for only the privileged elite are in the past as technology is beginning to change the ecosystem of cinema, allowing more people to participate in new ideas and creativity.

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which takes place annually in Goa marks the huge growth in the industry. Known as an internationally renowned festival, it celebrates diversity and storytelling not only for those creating films, but for viewers as well.