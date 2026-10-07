‘Ritu Da’ corner, terrace den and home bar: Inside Jisshu Sengupta’s 4-storey Lake Gardens home

Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta—who has lived his whole life in rented places —moved into his own apartment after marrying his wife, Nilaanjana. But in 2012, when he decided to move to a bigger place, he locked down the current house—a sprawling 4-storey bungalow in the heart of Lake Gardens, Kolkata.

“If you look around my place, the things Nilaanjana and I were on the same page about included wooden furniture and elements, lots of greenery and muted colours. And she specifically wanted stained glass elements in the house,” Sengupta shared.

The living area echoes a softer colour palette, with cream upholstery and warm lighting setting a mood for cosy evenings and hosting gatherings. Brass and metal figurines, sculptures of Lord Buddha, travel memorabilia, and coffee table books keep the decor intimate.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Home bar

The tour begins with the actor sharing the property’s backstory while leaning against a rustic home bar setup. Brick walls with wooden shelves holding a variety of liquor bottles, wine glasses hanging upside down, and decor elements resembling bottle caps make the space feel straight out of 60s America.

“From the first floor to the fourth floor, 98.98 per cent has been designed by Nilaanjana. I don’t have much contribution, apart from the room on the terrace, which is my den. And the gym park, which has been designed by me,” he further added.

Private gym

The fitness area, with state-of-the-art equipment like kettlebells, a tricep dip, a rowing machine, and a boxing bag, was one of the first spaces designed in the house. “A lot of people don’t know this, but there used to be a time I was heavily into fitness, because I represented Bengal under-19 in cricket. I was into sports and fitness. But since I began acting, fitness took a backseat,” the actor revealed during the first episode of Asian Paints Moner Thikana.

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Rutu Da corner. (YouTube/Hoichoi) Rutu Da corner. (YouTube/Hoichoi)

The Rituparno Ghosh corner

Sengupta took us to the most special corner in his house, a space dedicated in the loving memory of his mentor and filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh. Teal walls contrast with wooden wall panels, while plush beige curtains and green plants complement two dark teakwood chairs. A golden bird lamp sits inside a hanging cage, illuminating the space with a soft glow.

“Everything you can see here, from the chairs to the paintings to the knick-knacks on the table, all of them have been gifted by Ritu da. I lost my mother in 2008, and since then Ritu da has been a guardian to Nilaanjana and me. But what pains me the most is that he could not see this house before passing away. This is his corner, technically,” he shared.

Rubeena Singh, Founder of The Verve Collective, interior stylist & home decorator, said that when it comes to designing a house around sentimental objects, the goal is to make it look intentional rather than cluttered. Focus on curation, not collection, she says.

“You don’t have to display everything you own simply because it is sentimental. Choose the pieces that mean the most to you and give them enough space to be noticed,” she told indianexpress.com.

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Terrace den. (YouTube/Hoichoi) Terrace den. (YouTube/Hoichoi)

The terrace den

“Everyone is allowed here,” Sengupta said, before giving us a peek into a space where his closest friends and colleagues can chat, play music and have a good time. Drums and guitars, Marvel posters and couch cushions keep the vibe casual, while the wooden wall panelling gives the space a barn-like feel.

“This is a place where I actually chill. I spend most of the day in this room. From reading scripts to taking meetings, I do all my work here. Especially when I’m alone, no one disturbs me — which is the best part of this room,” he shared

As the camera zooms out, Sengupta walked up the stairs to the upper terrace, a platform where wrought-iron chairs and a wooden table make for the perfect escape to enjoy his morning coffee or evening tea, surrounded by potted plants and pink flowers.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.