US art fair visitor accidentally shatters sculpture approximately worth Rs 35 lakh by Jeff Koons

A shiny blue sculpture from renowned artist Jeff Koons’ famous ‘balloon dog’ series was accidentally smashed by a collector during the VIP preview of a contemporary art fair at Art Wynwood in Miami, United States. Valued at $42,000 or Rs 35 lakh (approximately), the sculpture was shattered into thousands of pieces after the visitor thought it was performance art or a staged stunt.

The sculpture is reported to have sat alone on an acrylic base emblazoned with Koons‘ surname. Artist Stephen Gamson told Fox News that he thought the woman tapped on the artwork to see if it was a real balloon. “I saw this woman was there, and she was tapping (the sculpture), and then the thing fell over and shattered into thousands of pieces,” he said.

Benedicte Caluch, an art advisor with Bel-Air Fine Art, which sponsored the Koons piece, told the Miami Herald that the insurance would cover the damage as the woman did not intentionally break the art piece.

“OH DAMN! ? balloon sculpture of famous artist Jeff Koons in the shape of a dog crashed at the Art Wynwood Fair in Miami. It was valued at $42,000, the Daily Mail. It is specified that one of the collectors decided to check whether the work by Koons really lived up to the title. The girl tapped the dog, after which it shattered. You break it you bought it!,” a user said on Twitter while sharing the video of the incident.

Jeffrey Lynn Koons, famously known as Jeff Koons, is an American artist who is recognised for his artworks dealing with popular culture. His sculptures depict everyday objects, including balloon animals produced in stainless steel with mirror-finish surfaces. ‘Balloon Dog’ is a series of sculptures by Koons. There are different versions of this sculpture, made between 1994 and 2000, in varying colours and sizes.

The artwork is a representation of a twisted balloon animal which, according to Koons, is a symbol of celebration, childhood, and innocence, as well as an exploration of the boundaries between high and low culture.

