Jaya Asokan to take over as the Director of India Art Fair in its 13th edition next year

In 2018, when Jagdip Jagpal took over as the director of the India Art Fair in its 10th edition, she came with a vision — to project it as “a dynamic space where you can see the best of Indian art”. Three years later, as she exits the team, the focus on South Asia has been evident.

“My time at the India Art Fair has been nothing short of remarkable. We successfully repositioned and delivered the 2018, 2019 and 2020 editions by putting art, artists and audiences at the centre of our programme, while strengthening the fair’s links with the wider South Asian and international art scene,” says Jagpal.

On March 26, the India Art Fair announced the appointment of Jaya Asokan as its new Fair Director. Formerly the Deputy Fair Director and Director of Exhibitor Relations, Asokan has years of experience in varied industries, including art, culture, design, fashion and luxury. She has also previously worked with Saffronart, India’s leading online art and antiquities auction house.

“I am excited about taking on the role at this time. Coming out of a pandemic year, my plan is to work closely with our artists, galleries and partners to drive business and define the purpose of the future editions of India Art Fair. This will shine through our newest initiatives, including a brand new website, uniquely distinct partnerships, projects and a year-round programme, all of which hope to reflect the vibrancy of India’s art scene, its latest developments and stories around art and artists. The fair has seen tremendous energy under Jagdip’s leadership and I look forward to building on our strengths and achievements,” said Asokan in a statement released.

One of the highlights of Delhi’s art calendar, in its last edition in 2020, the fair saw the participation of over 75 exhibitors spanning 20 cities from across the world. The 13th edition of the fair, which was to be held early this year, was postponed to 2022. It will now take place from February 3 to 6, 2022, at Delhi’s NSIC Exhibition Grounds.