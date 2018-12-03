Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj among speakers at Jashn-e-Rekhta

The fifth edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta, scheduled to take place here from December 14 to 16 will feature a stellar line-up of authors, artists, singers and personalities from the film industry including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Vishal Bhardwaj.

The 2018 edition of the annual event will e inaugurated on December 14 evening with an address by Morari Bapu, who is not only an exponent of Ram Charit Manas but is also known for his understanding of Urdu poetry.

Celebrated actor and anchor Annu Kapoor, through a musical tribute, will uncover the poetical genius of Majrooh Sultanpuri in honour of the centenary of his birth.

Scholars Shamsur Rahman Faruqi and Mahmood Farooqui will discuss the literary brilliance of Intizar Hussain in a panel discussion on “The World of Intizar Hussain: Partition, Nostalgia and Mythology in Urdu Literary Culture”.

Another session on saint Kabir will be led by writer and novelist Purushottam Agarwal, while Urdu professor Gopi Chand Narang will participate in “Faiz Ke Teen Ishq”.

The three-day cultural event will be held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium near India Gate here.

It will mark the celebration of Urdu’s eclectic art forms and its heritage through ghazals, Sufi music, qawwali, dastangoi, panel discussions, poetry symposiums and film screenings.