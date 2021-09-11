Jankee Parekh’s new house features exquisite Gond artwork; can you guess the price?

It is always exciting to add something exquisite to your home décor. Singer Jankee Parekh recently shared that she and her husband Nakuul Mehta have recently added a Gond artwork by artist Ramesh Tekam to their new house.

Take a look.

In fact, the addition of the artwork, which is a take on Lord Ganesh, is just in time for the ongoing festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, said Jankee.

“Ever since we built our home, Nakuul and I have been looking for art for our place. Art not for arts sake but work which makes us feel…And then after many months of moving in we chanced upon this Gond Art by artist Ramesh Tekam and instantly felt taken in by the visual. It spoke to us the minute we laid our eyes on it and we both almost instantaneously decided to welcome a beautiful interpretation of Lord Ganesha in our home just in time for Ganesh Chaturthi,” she mentioned in an Instagram post.

Interestingly, Nakuul has named the elephant in the artwork as ‘Joseph’. “Nakuul calls him Joseph for reasons I don’t understand. But for now Sufi and I both address him like that too,” she revealed.

Gond artworks

The form of folk painting has its origin in one of the largest tribes in Madhya Pradesh called Gond. However, the tribe can also be found in parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha among others.

Artist Ramesh Tekam is from near Bhopal. According to BaroMarket.in, Gonds, who are Dravidian in origin and stretch across Central India, believe that viewing a good image begets good luck and so they decorate their mud walls and floors with traditional tattoos and motifs. “Everything has a spirit, and so is sacred, and their art reflects the intimate connection between them and nature. It is only in the last couple of decades that they have been encouraged to take their art onto paper and canvas, and so they use modern paints to create carefully drawn lines that convey a sense of movement to still images. Dots and dashes are added for more detail and greater movement, strikingly similar to the Aboriginals of Australia, and bright colours are their hallmark. The Tree of Life is their single greatest emblem,” reads the site.

The Elephant artwork in the size 45″*70″, on acrylic and permanent ink on canvas, is for Rs 1,00,000 as per gondtribalart.com.

