scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 16, 2021
Most read

Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation jacket sells for more than $81,000

The Rhythm Nation cropped black jacket with metal hardware was one of the highlights of a three-day sale of stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer.

By: Reuters | Los Angeles |
May 16, 2021 11:20:40 pm
Jackson will also give 100 per cent of sales of a limited edition three volume set of auction catalogs, offered at $800, to the nonprofit.

The military-style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction on Friday, more than 20 times its pre-sale estimate. The Rhythm Nation cropped black jacket with metal hardware was one of the highlights of a three-day sale of stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer.

The tour was her first as a headline solo artist. Julien’s Auctions said the jacket had been expected to sell for $4,000-$6,000. The buyer was not disclosed. A prototype of the same jacket went for $21,875.The five-time Grammy winner, who turns 55 on Sunday, is selling more than 1,000 of the costumes she wore on stage, on tour, on red carpets and in music videos.

Julien’s Auctions said the jacket had been expected to sell for ,000-,000. (Source: janetjacksonshop.com)

A single hoop earring with a key that she wore on tour in 1990 and at multiple other appearances was bought on Friday for
$43,750.The singer’s most famous outfit – the black leather bustier that was ripped, briefly exposing her breast at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show – is not included in the auction.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to the Christian child sponsorship group Compassion International. Jackson will
also give 100 per cent of sales of a limited edition three volume set of auction catalogs, offered at $800, to the nonprofit. The sale concludes on Sunday.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Malaika Arora to Gauahar Khan: Fashion Hits and Misses (May 1 -May 16)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement
x