‘Invisible sculpture’ by Italian artist sells for $18,300

Salvatore Garau, a 67-year-old Italian artist, auctioned an “immaterial sculpture” — as the artwork does not exist — for $18,300 (Rs 13,33,459.70).

Titled Lo Sono (which translates to “I am”), the work finds significance in its nothingness, Garau told Spanish news outlet Diario AS. “The vacuum is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and there is nothing left, according to the Heisenberg uncertainty principle, that nothing has a weight. Therefore, it has energy that is condensed and transformed into particles, that is, into us,” he was quoted as saying.

The artwork was put up for sale at the Italian auction house Art-Rite in May. The buyer, according to newsartnet.com, was given a certificate of authenticity along with the instruction that the work must be exhibited in a private house in roughly a five-by-five foot space free of obstruction.

“When I decide to ‘exhibit’ an immaterial sculpture in a given space, that space will concentrate a certain amount and density of thoughts at a precise point, creating a sculpture that, from my title, will only take the most varied forms,” the artist further said.

Earlier, he also exhibited another invisible sculpture titled Buddha in Contemplation, at the Piazza Della Scala in Milan, demarcated by a square of tape on a cobble-stoned walkaway.