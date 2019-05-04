Issues that Matter

MY creative interludes keep me going. My role in the film Nasoor is the role of a lifetime, a cherished experience,” says award-winning actor, director and researcher Rani Balbir Kaur, whose theatrical journey began in 1972.

To be released this week on the television channel PTC, the Punjabi film has been directed by Gurpreet Singh and will see Kaur in the lead role. Nasoor is the story of a grandmother who resolves to take revenge for her granddaughter’s rape. “Here’s a woman who has lost all the people she loved. With every loss, she feels she won’t be able to live. Yet she survives all tragedies and creates a new world with her granddaughter, the light of her life,” says Kaur, who has acted in four films and three documentaries. When the young girl is raped by two men, their world falls apart, but instead of grief, it is anger that consumes the grandmother, who decides to fight back and challenge the system to seek revenge. “The director wanted me to contain my emotions, underplay them, as he didn’t want it to be a catharsis, but the acting, he said, should invoke anger in those who watch the film. The burning emotion of revenge has not diminished, though the film is long over. It stays with me, as I feel the pain of those who have gone though this and their loved ones,” says she.

Kaur says, when she saw the frames of the film, she had many doubts — as an actor, she felt she was overdoing or exaggerating and could have approached the role differently. The philosophy of the director was to keep the character, situations and incidents closer to life, with a simple approach used to create many meanings with the images. “Determined to kill the rapists, the film shows how a woman fights the police and politicians who are protecting the criminals. She paves her way through a corrupt system with a scarecrow, a metaphor of a dummy system. Her strength to fight forms the core of the film,” says Kaur.

When she was approached for the film, the actor was incidentally toying with the idea of a solo performance on Kasturba Gandhi, Kaifi Azmi or make a film. Nasoor, she says, has been a gratifying experience. Theatre, Kaur feels, is tougher as there are no retakes and there is great energy and desire to create larger-than-life performances. “Cinema is larger in vision, it can reach wider audiences and as an actor you are given many chances. The film raises a very grave issue — despite so many laws, there are heinous and horrific cases of rapes daily. The government, police and we people have failed to act. This role has charged me for more artistic explorations as it has given me a chance to do something new at this juncture,” shares Kaur.