Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival to return to stage after three years

Hosting puppeteers from India, Holland, Hungary, Italy and Korea, the 19th edition of the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival will begin here at the India Habitat Centre from February 14.

Organised by Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust and Teamwork Arts, the seven-day festival will bring together puppeteers, artists and performers from across the globe to celebrate the ancient form of storytelling.

“We are back with a bang! India’s longest-running puppet festival has returned after a gap of 3 years due to the pandemic. We are expecting to see those who want to enter the fantastic world of the willing suspension of disbelief.

“This year, there will be many puppet shows that will take you to a world of fantasy… for instance, India will present ‘Aisha’s Journey’, a performance that has been adapted from a Swedish children’s book.” Dadi D Pudumjee, founder of the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, said.

A non-verbal performance, “Il Fil’armonico” directed by Agostino Cacciabue from Italy, will tell stories and comic vignettes inspired from the director’s own life.

A Korean performance, “Korea Puppet Fantasy” directed by Bonsuk Kim, will show Korea’s rich cultural heritage through puppets, dance and music.

Hungary’s Kámfor Musical Puppet Theatre will present “The Dragon and the Devil”, a performance based on traditional Hungarian folktales of magic, adventure and mystery.

In a celebration of the Dutch culture, Netherland will bring the “Crown of King William Alexander”, performed and directed by Frans Hakkemars, with an array of colourful characters to tickle the funny bone.

“The 19th Ishara International Puppet Festival brings together productions from India and abroad. Over the years, the Festival has created opportunities for training, storytelling and innovation, leading to a vibrant and contemporary language of puppetry in India,” Sanjoy K Roy, managing director at Teamwork Arts, said.

Previously, puppetry groups from the USA, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Afghanistan, Sweden, Norway, Israel,

Ireland, Iran, and Australia have performed at the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival.

The festival will be parallelly held at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh from February 13 to 16.

