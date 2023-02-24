Iraqi artist creates Guinness World Record with largest wire art that equals approximately 15 car spaces

Ali AlRawi, a self-taught Iraqi artist, celebrated his culture and history with a giant artwork featuring a mythical beast. Measuring 203.76 m² (2193 ft² 36 in²), the whopping piece of art created a Guinness World Record for becoming the largest wire art and took the artist a whole year to complete. The work depicted the ancient Assyrian winged bull by wrapping copper wires around nails attached to wooden boards.

According to the official website of Guinness World Records, the Assyrian winged bull, ‘The Lamassu’, is a mythological hybrid composed of the head of a human, the body of a bull, and the wings of a bird. “The ancient Assyrian Empire has left a legacy of great cultural significance, much of which has since been lost but once marked the centre of a great empire in ancient Mesopotamia, which is now known as Iraq and north-eastern Syria,” it noted.

The record-breaking artwork extends over the space of approximately 15 car spaces with around 89,000 nails and 250 kilograms of pure copper formed into wires of 35,714 meters used on the surface of 18 wooden planks.

“This is the biggest achievement of my life. This work was fraught with many conflicting feelings, and I remember very well how the pressures of life besieged me during its completion, to the point that I worked while crying sometimes,” Ali told the records website.

Ali, who works as a physician assistant in the city of Ramadi, nurtured his artistic talent by scribbling on a school bench. His interest in creating pieces of art with wires was ignited after seeing a German artist using that technique in 2016. “I drew a sail at the beginning. But after that, it took me a lot of experimenting to select usable materials. I decided on copper wires and 1-inch nails with small heads so as not to affect the shape of the work, to make sure the monuments insulate heat, moisture and scratching, as wood is also coated with three materials to serve this purpose,” the artist shared.

To meet the requirements of breaking the world record, he worked hard over the year and covered the board’s entire dimensions with wires. The Guinness website also shared that the artist moved the entire artwork to several different locations in Iraq to carry out the final measurements and filming. “The moment I learned about the result was very moving, I travelled from far away to reach my family and tell them the news in person. The Guinness World Records title crowned years of training and perseverance, and I am very grateful,” Ali said.

