International Women’s Day: Female photographers reflect on gender, environment and the pandemic

While the world has made a great many strides in the upliftment of women, on gender equality and equity, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done, and March 8 is a reminder of just that. One of the key aspects of understanding what affects women globally, is looking at life through their gaze.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, some female photographers from around the world — using their iPhone 12 models — had reflected on the theme of gender and how being a woman in 2021 influences their work. The collection of photographs of inspiring women with infinite talent, promotes the notion of sisterhood, and encourages self-reflection.

It also features Indian photographer Prarthna Singh, whose portraits of Sara Mahdi and Prachi Galange are significant, for they have been focusing on making people more aware of the damage caused to the planet, and the ways in which we can help save it.

Take a look at some of these striking images.

Sara Mahdi

Photo by Prarthna Singh Photo by Prarthna Singh

Sara always knew she wanted to tell stories, as she was deeply passionate about the planet. She found a way for her work to become a combination of both these things. She loves being in the field but also understands that finding practical ways to spread awareness and help organisations tackle a variety of environmental issues is equally important.

She aspires to build a platform for early-career conservationists that will culminate in a student conference for conservation science. She wants to make it easier for the youth to reach out to mentors in the field, to work with in the future.

Prachi Galange

Photo by Prarthna Singh Photo by Prarthna Singh

Prachi is a photo editor and a naturalist. When she is not at work, she spends her time volunteering as a naturalist, taking people on hikes through Sanjay Gandhi National Park. “Humans need to evolve. We need to be more aware of our surroundings and value them more. We need to focus on education and awareness. Even in a city like Bombay, despite the pollution and large population, we have so much biodiversity. People don’t pay attention to that. Parents need to understand children have to respect nature, learn from it, and constantly be in awe of it,” she said.

Noura Al Neyadi

Fatima Alhashmi, the first Emirati opera singer, as captured by Noura. Fatima Alhashmi, the first Emirati opera singer, as captured by Noura.

Noura started taking photos of nature using her father’s film camera when she was just 11 years old, and now finds inspiration in the modern architecture and local culture around the UAE. “Being a woman means being understanding, compassionate, and loving. To me, women are the most powerful creatures… For this series, my goal was to capture inspiring women in their element. When Fatima Alhashmi, the first Emirati opera singer, isn’t awing you with her magical voice, she’s dazzling you by playing the piano or cello. She has risen in a male-dominated musical field and has inspired young Emirati girls to pursue their dreams in music,” she said of the photograph.

Marina Spironetti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Spironetti (@marinaspironetti)

Originally working as a UK correspondent for the Italian picture agency Eidon Press, Milan-born Marina Spironetti launched her photography career in 2004. She now freelances for a variety of magazines and newspapers. “I dream of a world where we will finally be able to be ‘individuals’, regardless of our gender; where we will be free to choose what we want to be, regardless of ‘labels’ and stereotypes,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Spironetti (@marinaspironetti)

About her series, she said, “Isolation played a very important part in the birth of this work. March 8, 2020 was the last day before the general lockdown [in Italy] and I wanted to reflect on how much has changed in these 12 months, for me, a woman photographer, and for the women who participated in this project. This series wants to focus on this feeling of being ‘suspended’ in limbo, but also on the beauty that still remains, which can turn the ordinary into extraordinary, regardless of all difficulties. I hope these images will inspire optimism in those who will see them.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle