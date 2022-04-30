The Jazz Weekender in Delhi wants to introduce people to the latest in jazz

Wild City, Gatecrash, Art Unites & Jazz in India and boxout.fm are hosting a three-day Jazz Weekender, which is on in Delhi till May 1 at 1AQ in Mehrauli. In its first edition, the festival overlaps with International Jazz Day, which is celebrated on April 30.

The line-up includes German band Triorität, Gino Banks x Rhythm Shaw, Tribemama Marykali, The Revisit Project, Netherland-based group Boi Akih, T.il Apes, The Jass B’stards, Four + 1, Raj and Pakshee. Apart from these acts, the festival also includes a set of DJs who are exploring the various sub-genres of jazz. They include DJ Hiranya, Coven Code-member Priyam, Nash, alternative hip-hop/R&B act thegreybox, dub/bass producer Stain and Hamza.

Tribemama Marykali Tribemama Marykali

“We thought it would be nice to showcase all the different genres that encompass and create what we know now as jazz. We have Pakshee, which is an India-fusion funk-jazz act, Tribemama Marykali, which is R&B, soul with modern beats, T.il Apes is hip-hop with jazz, Raj plays low-fi beats with jazz guitar and Boi Akih plays world music with a soulful voice. We have Triorität that plays this grunge, rock, and psychedelic jazz. We want people to get a taste of this new jazz and also tell that jazz is not old-school anymore,” says Tanish Thakker, Editor at online platform Jazz in India, that is also one of the co-organisers of the festival.

Boi Akih Boi Akih

He adds, “The venue is magnificent, with the banyan tree in its backdrop. If we are going to have a winter edition, it will be amazing here. In India, a lot of times, we sit indoors during performances. But we thought let’s bring people outdoors and do it that big. However, we will also be maintaining Covid guidelines throughout the festival.”

Triorität Triorität

The organisers are planning to host summer and winter editions of the festival at different venues across the country. “We are planning to organise it (the festival) in cities like Goa, Bombay, Bengaluru. The current festival in Delhi will be the summer edition and during winters, we plan to host it in Delhi and Goa,” says Thakker.

