Forget cards, here are some other interesting games to jazz up your Diwali celebrations

Diwali is the festival of lights and love, one that ought to be celebrated with friends and family. For long, this festival has been associated with the tradition of playing cards. While this customary activity is followed by many families year after year, it leaves little scope for participation of family youngsters, and those who do not wish to burn a hole in their pockets.

As such, there are many other games and activities you can indulge in this year to make the festival an enjoyable one for people of all age groups.

UNO cards

Let’s start with the basic one, shall we? Who does not love this game? Not only will this be a rewarding experience for those who are highly competitive, family youngsters will get to participate, too, making for a jolly good evening. The rules are simple: get rid of your cards using colours and/or numbers, until you are left with only one. Yell ‘uno’ and let it be known. One who finishes first is the winner.

Taboo

One person has to hold up a card with a word written on it, while others have to give them clues to guess it correctly. This game is guaranteed to make you chuckle. You can look to Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Heads Up’ for inspiration too.

Twenty questions

This is a fun game to play with friends on any universal topic. Divide into teams and give a word to an opponent, for them to give clues to their team using ‘yes/no’ answers only. The catch is, each team gets only 20 questions. If they are able to guess before exhausting all of their questions, they win a point.

Pictionary

This game sounds easy, but can be extremely punishing, especially for those who just cannot doodle. Divide yourselves into teams and give a random word to your opponent, for them to draw and describe it to their team members. Again, this one guarantees to be a rib-tickling experience that can light up your Diwali evening. The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon often plays the game with his guests, much to the amusement of his audience.

Two truths and a lie

Works best when played in a group that has both family members and friends. This game gives you the scope to be ultra creative. Keep a straight face and state three ‘facts’ about yourself — of which one is a blatant lie and the others are truths. Then let them take a guess. This is a great way to find out who knows you best.