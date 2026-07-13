100 cars, ponies, miniature waterfalls: Inside Yohan Poonawalla’s 7.5-acre Pune mansion

Billionaire industrialist Yohan Poonawalla and his wife, Michelle Poonawalla, recently opened the doors to their sprawling 7.5-acre estate in Pune’s prestigious Koregaon Park, offering a glimpse into the luxurious mansion.

The magnificent property, one of the couple’s two ultra-luxurious residences in India, seamlessly blends heritage charm with contemporary details. Spread across expansive grounds, the estate is anchored by a nearly century-old heritage home that reflects the family’s love for art, design, and nature.

In a video with Curly Tales, the couple described the residence as a warm and comfortable family home and shared how they personally curated its interiors to balance traditional aesthetics with modern sophistication. When guests arrive, they are welcomed through ornate black-wood and crystal-panelled doors that open into a grand double-height foyer. The space is adorned with crystal chandeliers, exposed wooden beams, antique mirrors, vintage furniture, gold wall sconces, and striking black-and-white marble flooring.

The house opens with a vast living space featuring a giant crystal chandelier (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The house opens with a vast living space featuring a giant crystal chandelier (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

The opulence continues into the living area and adjoining lounge, complete with a stylish bar counter. Massive crystal chandeliers illuminate the space, while plush seating, floral arrangements, marble sculptures, elegant wainscoting, and artworks create a museum-like atmosphere. Several of Michelle’s own paintings are displayed throughout the home, adding a personal touch to the lavish interiors.

Ponies, 100 cars, mini waterfalls

Among the unique highlights of the residence are a vintage Austin baby car and a horse statue that pays tribute to the Poonawalla family’s long-standing association with horse racing. The estate is also home to ponies that, according to Michelle, have been raised by the family since they were young.

The Bollywood-coded staircase (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) The Bollywood-coded staircase (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

Outside, the all-white villa is surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens featuring mature trees, fountains, lily ponds, mini waterfalls, and manicured lawns. One of Michelle’s favourite spots on the property is a dark teak-wood-panelled pagoda nestled amid the greenery. Furnished with lounge chairs, plush sofas, and rattan-accented tables, the serene retreat serves as a peaceful escape from the bustle of daily life.

“A house has touches of everything you love,” Michelle said in the video.

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The estate also houses Michelle’s award-winning painting studio, located in the middle of a lush garden. Designed with a skylight that floods the space with natural light, the studio doubles as a gallery showcasing her diverse artistic creations. Visitors can view her signature graffiti Ganesha artworks, ruler-technique paintings, and textured impasto lily pond masterpieces.

Yohan Poonawalla owns more than 100 cars (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube) Yohan Poonawalla owns more than 100 cars (Photo: Curly Tales/YouTube)

The property further reflects Yohan Poonawalla’s passion for automobiles. Part of his collection of more than 100 luxury and vintage cars is housed on the estate, including the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Extended Wheelbase, reportedly valued at around Rs 22 crore.

Combining heritage architecture, world-class art, luxury automobiles, and picturesque landscapes, the Poonawallas’ Koregaon Park residence stands as one of Pune’s most extraordinary private estates.

As homes are spaces for relaxation, self-expression, and emotional well-being, experts say incorporating elements of one’s cultural heritage into interior design can have meaningful psychological benefits.

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From traditional textiles and handcrafted décor to family heirlooms and culturally significant artwork, heritage-inspired design can help create environments that foster comfort, familiarity, and a stronger sense of identity.

“Our environment plays a strong role in how safe, grounded, and connected we feel. Incorporating elements of one’s heritage into home design can create a sense of familiarity and emotional continuity. It connects a person to their roots, memories, and identity, especially for those who may be living away from their place of origin,” Dr Rimpa Sarkar, mental health expert, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, said.

“This can increase comfort, reduce feelings of displacement, and strengthen the feeling of belonging. It also allows individuals to express who they are in a meaningful way, which supports emotional well-being,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.