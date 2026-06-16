‘I don’t have a TV connection’: Inside Vishal Dadlani’s minimalist Mumbai home

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Vishal Dadlani recently welcomed viewers into the calm, pristine corners of his simple ghar for a quick pit stop. “I don’t have a TV connection. You see, those shows where 7-8 people are yelling in the news, I’ve never seen those. I’ve never even seen my own show on TV. I only watch it on the app,” he shares candidly with the host.
The singer doesn’t smoke, drink or indulge in vices. And his house reflects the calm serenity he loves to live by. Even though he identifies as an atheist, Dadlani has adorned the neutral walls with Radha-Krishna paintings and classical Indian art in vibrant colours. Soft warm lights add a touch of softness to the furniture spread across the space.
Picking up a cube off the coffee table, Dadlani explains that it’s a weather satellite. “This has gone to space and come back,” he tells Mashable India. Next, there’s a curved bullhorn that doubles as a wireless speaker — which, according to him, is a “rare, useful Diwali gift”.
The living room boasts of plush cream upholstery with chestnut wooden accents, comic books stacked on top of one another, and a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the Mumbai cityscape.
Pratik Singhvi, Chairman and Managing Director, Euro Pratik Sales Limited believes there’s a rising preference for neutral and white colours in home decor lately, because of the openness, calmness, and flow of visual appearance they bring about, especially within the city environment where simplicity equals refinement.
Design wise, the true potential lies in the ability to apply proper treatments to surfaces. Modern surface solutions are made to last, requiring minimum maintenance and delivering maximum results.
According to him, a highly popular technique includes placing wall paneling or laminate panels on a regular wall in order to make it a unique wall, which opens many possibilities for designing the feature wall or the design area.
“Pay attention to textures and finishes in order to give the minimum décor extra dimensions. Matte, gloss or stone-like textures easily add to the beauty of the space,” he tells indianexpress.com. Singhvi suggests choosing materials that are scratch-resistant, water-resistant, and quick to install, enabling designers to accomplish their tasks fast without much upkeep.
Ultimately, modern design thinking is increasingly driven by a balance of aesthetics, functionality, and mindful spatial planning. “Whether it is through material selection, surface treatments, or layout decisions, the focus is on creating spaces that feel harmonious, practical, and visually cohesive while supporting everyday living needs,” he concludes.