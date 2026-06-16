‘I don’t have a TV connection’: Inside Vishal Dadlani’s minimalist Mumbai home

Vishal Dadlani recently welcomed viewers into the calm, pristine corners of his simple ghar for a quick pit stop. “I don’t have a TV connection. You see, those shows where 7-8 people are yelling in the news, I’ve never seen those. I’ve never even seen my own show on TV. I only watch it on the app,” he shares candidly with the host.

The singer doesn’t smoke, drink or indulge in vices. And his house reflects the calm serenity he loves to live by. Even though he identifies as an atheist, Dadlani has adorned the neutral walls with Radha-Krishna paintings and classical Indian art in vibrant colours. Soft warm lights add a touch of softness to the furniture spread across the space.