Inside Vedika Pinto’s Mumbai home: Vintage corners, personal art, Goa-inspired terrace

Vedika Pinto is making waves with her new Netflix show, Musafir Cafe, opposite Vikrant Massey. The actor, who made her debut with Operation Romeo, recently offered a glimpse into her thoughtfully designed Mumbai home, where she lives with her parents, brother, and pet dog.

In a video with Pinkvilla, Vedika takes viewers through the residence while sharing stories behind its art pieces and interiors. The home strikes a balance between warmth, solitude, and functionality. The tour begins at a vintage-inspired foyer that opens into the main living space.

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