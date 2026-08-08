Inside Vedika Pinto’s Mumbai home: Vintage corners, personal art, Goa-inspired terrace

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Vedika Pinto is making waves with her new Netflix show, Musafir Cafe, opposite Vikrant Massey. The actor, who made her debut with Operation Romeo, recently offered a glimpse into her thoughtfully designed Mumbai home, where she lives with her parents, brother, and pet dog.
In a video with Pinkvilla, Vedika takes viewers through the residence while sharing stories behind its art pieces and interiors. The home strikes a balance between warmth, solitude, and functionality. The tour begins at a vintage-inspired foyer that opens into the main living space.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The kitchen follows an all-white design language with warm finishes, reflecting her family’s shared love for food and togetherness. More than just a cooking space, it functions as an extension of the home’s welcoming atmosphere, emphasising the role food plays in bringing everyone together.
The dining room embraces a vintage, minimalist aesthetic with clean lines, neutral tones, and comfortable furnishings. The space features a painting Vedika picked up in Beirut, Lebanon. However, the standout element is an intricately carved white sculpture of Jesus’ face mounted on the wall overlooking the dining area.
Vedika then takes viewers to the lounge, which features an expansive bar with antique wooden elements and moody lighting. The walkway leading to the bar is lined with plush seating, while a grand piano occupies one corner of the room. The actor reveals that her father gifted her the piano on her fifth birthday, although she never learned to play it.
Designed as the family’s primary gathering space, the lounge also includes a board game corner that opens onto a spacious Goa-inspired terrace. Recalling her first acting project with Anurag Kashyap, Vedika shares that the filmmaker visited her home to discuss the film with her parents. The conversation took place on the electric-blue terrace, a nod to her Portuguese roots.
Another highlight of the house is Vedika’s personal sanctuary, complete with a book cabinet, a makeup corner, and a television, offering her a quiet space to unwind.
The home’s overall design philosophy centres on warmth, simplicity, and sentimental value. Rather than relying on extravagant décor, the interiors prioritise comfort and personal meaning, creating a space that effortlessly accommodates both lively gatherings and moments of solitude.
Commenting on the growing trend of designing homes that are both aesthetically pleasing and practical, Mita Mehta, Founder, Interior Stylist and Curator at Mita Mehta Studio, said functionality begins with the choice of materials.
“A linen cushion cover that is removable and washable, a jute or flatweave rug that handles foot traffic without losing its texture, and balcony furniture in teak or powder-coated metal with solution-dyed fabrics that hold through sun and rain,” Mehta said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.