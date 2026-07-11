Inside Shreyas Talpade’s sprawling Mumbai home with ‘Om Shanti Om’ poster, vintage charm

Actor Shreyas Talpade recently opened the doors to his Mumbai home during a house tour with filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook Dilip, offering a glimpse into an expansive space featuring chic-vintage interiors, aesthetic lighting, and personal memorabilia.

The house tour begins at the entrance, where a gallery of movie posters welcomes guests before a wooden door opens into a sprawling living and dining area. The gallery features several movie posters, including Om Shanti Om. Designed with wooden finishes, muted tones and ambient lighting, the open-plan space flows seamlessly into the balcony, creating an airy, holiday-home-like atmosphere.

Neutral colour palette, wooden accents

The walls are adorned with artwork and posters from the actor’s films, adding a personal touch to the interiors. One of the standout features of the home is its spacious layout, with carefully placed lighting fixtures defining different zones without disrupting the open feel. The neutral colour palette, combined with warm wooden accents, gives the home a calm and inviting aesthetic.