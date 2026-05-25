‘I throw stuff away’: Inside Shehnaaz Gill’s cosy Mumbai apartment

Walking into Shehnaaz Gill’s home feels like a warm embrace; it is the ultimate sanctuary of cosiness. “Hi. Welcome to my home,” she says in her chat with Curly Tales. During her home tour, she offers more than a peek inside; she reveals a space that mirrors her evolving inner life.

The living room is anchored by a striped L-shaped sofa in muted sage-beige tones that looks structured yet inviting. The floor-to-ceiling curtains wash the room in diffused daylight, while recessed lighting and a contemporary starburst chandelier lend an architectural look to the space. A low wooden media console runs along one wall; opposite it, a slim grey coffee table punctuates the seating arrangement with classic modernity.

The design is cohesive but not static. “Did you do all the interiors?” asks the interviewer, to which Gill responds, “Yes. I am doing it slowly.” Even the dining table is in transition. “This table has to be changed. This table is for the outside.”

Books as texture

A tall bookshelf introduces verticality to the room, stocked with titles that Gill says are more than ornamental. “I have read all of them. I read books all day. I don’t have any other work.” She laughs before admitting she has read “a few,” including The Laws of the Spirit World. “I got scared in the end. I left half of it.”

The books, whether fully read or half-finished, soften the apartment’s modern lines, adding intellectual texture to its minimalist base.

The living room is anchored by a striped L-shaped sofa in muted sage-beige tones that looks structured yet inviting. (Source: Instagram/Shehnaaz Gill) The living room is anchored by a striped L-shaped sofa in muted sage-beige tones that looks structured yet inviting. (Source: Instagram/Shehnaaz Gill)

Sacred minimalism

The house feels uncluttered, which the actor admits is intentional. “I don’t even like to put up photos of myself or anyone else… I feel that the house should be very clean. And if something happens, I throw the stuff away quickly.” True to her word, you won’t find framed portraits of the actor lining the walls. Instead, there’s understated art, including a large blue floral canvas near the entrance.

Near the foyer, a marble-topped console displays a golden Ganesh idol and delicate figurines. Fresh roses that were gifted to her on her birthday sit proudly in the living area. “I think it will stay like this for 2-3 years.” When asked if they’re real, she smiles: “Yes, they are real.”

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‘I can’t live alone’

Despite the serene nature of her home, Gill admits she doesn’t like solitude. “No. I have a cook or a friend. I can’t live alone. I get scared. I want someone to stay in my house… Because home is with people.”

It’s a telling line, one that reveals that, for her, home isn’t about square footage or statement pieces. “I don’t like big houses.” The apartment’s intimate and cosy layout reflects that preference.

“People tend to have this notion that living alone can contribute to a rise in loneliness”, Dr Rati Singh, a family and child counsellor explained, in a conversation with indianexpress.com. She adds that if done right, “solo living can be one of the most fruitful time periods in an adult’s life.”

In order to ensure a smooth transformation to this lifestyle, she suggested first starting out with an arrangement where you can share space with others. “Another great tip is to embrace new hobbies to fill your time, and set realistic expectations for yourself. Also, it is best to know that there is some sense of homesickness involved, as humans tend to miss their spaces of comfort,” Singh advised. Eventually, getting out of your comfort zone will help us “evolve” and be resilient. “Don’t give up when the going gets tough, as it’s only better thereafter.”

Rest, reels and reset days

On her days off, the star keeps it simple. “I sleep the whole day. I call the masseuse and get the massage done. I can sleep the whole day… I don’t have any problem sleeping.”

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Before bed? “I watch some reels, and then I sleep.”

There’s a lived-in honesty to the home, from the slightly mismatched dining table she plans to replace to the cane-backed dining chairs and round mirror that add warmth without excess.

A life and home without an agenda

Much like her interiors, Gill claims her life is not mapped out in rigid lines. “I don’t have an agenda in my life yet… I feel that everything will happen by itself.”

She describes herself as moody and instinct-driven. “I will do things as long as I feel like. When I don’t feel like it… Then I will get married. That’s the plan. Then I will tell the guy to do it. I am tired. I want to start a business.”

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The home tour also reveals a changed Shehnaaz, less insecure, more reflective. “I am sorted. I don’t doubt,” she says.