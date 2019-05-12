Inside Out: Graphic artist Jaskanwal’s new show, ‘Introspection’ is an expression of her spontaneous emotions

FOR more than three decades now, graphic artist Jaskanwal has been exploring the many layers and dimensions of emotions, their ever-changing faces through art. “For me, art is spontaneous and expression of my feelings. Sometimes we are sad, at other times happy, numb, for no particular reason. These reactions and responses form a part of my work,” says Chandigarh-based Jaskanwal, who studied at the Government College of Art, Chandigarh and trained with eminent artist Jagmohan Chopra. The artist is upbeat about her new show of more than 50 works, titled ‘Introspection’, which will open next week at Triveni Kala Sangam, Delhi, and will travel across the country, including Chandigarh. The works have been created as part of a residency at the Open Hand Art Studios at the Le Corbusier Centre.

Jaskanwal says that her work as a printmaker is not traditional, for she does not draw the image but sets the compositions immediately on a plate with ink. “Our emotions are overlapping, shaping our personality, which inherently has so many dimensions. What’s inside overlaps the outside. Some areas are textured, which may be seen as a rough part of our personality. Some are smooth, depicting our caring, soft side, and my works in the exhibition are a showcase of indirect forms,” explains 60-year-old Jaskanwal.

The artist reflects how when she began her career, her works would depict floating figures, with mushrooms and trees — symbols of softness finding ways into her prints. Nature, which gives life all its forms, adds the artist, is a constant source of inspiration, though she chooses to depict its many hues and shapes in indirect forms. She describes herself as an observer, a lover of nature and this is a constant theme in her work exhibited as part of several groups and solo shows. “Art lovers often discover many elements in my work and that’s the beauty of art, people understanding and appreciating the unsaid and the apparent. ‘Introspection’ also strives to bring to the fore the fact that life is a journey, and that you need to be prepared for the struggles, the agonies, and ecstasies. These come and go and finally, things fall into place.”

The soft colours in Jaskanwal’s works, adds the artist, are a reflection of her personality, as she strives to use colours carefully so that the hues add new meaning to her art. Jaskanwal is looking forward to reaching out to new audiences with introspection and then create new works as part of a printmaking conference and workshop in France this year.