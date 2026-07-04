Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s 76th-floor Mumbai home with sea views and music studio

Dhvani Bhanushali shared glimpses of her luxurious, striking, sea-facing Mumbai house, perched on the 76th floor of a skyscraper, offering stunning city views, a minimalist aesthetic, and abundant natural light.

In a recent home tour with Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus, the singer gave a tour of her apartment that merges four separate one-bedroom units into a single expansive space.

The house opens with a living room designed with large glass openings. One of the highlights of the space is a large rectangular painting featuring Hanuman Chalisa. Instead of overcrowding the vast space, the interiors feature smaller seating clusters strategically arranged to maintain openness while creating intimate corners. A cornflower blue couch adds a vibrant focal point against the otherwise muted palette.

Dhvani Bhanusali’s living area (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus) Dhvani Bhanusali’s living area (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus)

Their living room is divided into two sections, featuring a large 12-seater dining table that can seat 12 people and cosy corner with two sofas and a small centre table, giving it a cafe vibe. Another standout feature of the house is an all-white hallway consisting of numerous family photo frames

Art Deco-inspired wallpaper

White marble flooring, transparent glass doors, and soft neutral tones are followed throughout the apartment to create visual continuity and amplify natural light. Even bathroom spaces incorporate glass elements to maintain the seamless flow between different sections of the residence.

Art Deco-inspired wall at Dhvani Bhanusali’s home (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus) Art Deco-inspired wall at Dhvani Bhanusali’s home (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus)

Colour appears selectively across the interiors through statement details. The dining area features turquoise Art Deco-inspired wallpaper, while a bold scarlet chandelier introduces contrast within one of the bathrooms. These accents, however, do not overpower the overall calm aesthetic.

Bedroom in French Vanilla tones

Dhvani’s bedroom follows the same understated philosophy, featuring French Vanilla tones and spacious interiors designed to feel open and serene. The room prioritises the sweeping Mumbai skyline, allowing the cityscape to remain the central focus of the space. It also features a Radha-Krishna painting.

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Dhvani Bhanusali’s bedroom (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus) Dhvani Bhanusali’s bedroom (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus)

The house also features a music room and a theatre. The music room consists of several instruments, including a ukulele, guitar, keyboard, and more. Talking about her musical journey, Dhvani reveals that she is working on a movie project.

Sachin Gupta, Principal Designer at Beyond Designs, explained how an interior decorator strikes a balance between visually rich interiors and clutter-free spaces. He shared that the key is sequencing.

“The practical discipline behind this is sequencing. In every room, we decide the hierarchy of what the eye should meet first, what it discovers next, and what it rests on. When that sequence is designed with intention, a visually rich space feels orchestrated rather than overwhelming. The richness becomes something you explore gradually, not something that confronts you all at once,” Gupta said.

“We also rely heavily on material and tonal coherence to hold a layered room together. You can have a room with six different cultural influences, as our work often does, but if the palette, the finish quality, and the scale of the objects are all speaking the same language, the room reads as considered rather than chaotic. That quality of gradual discovery, where you notice something new each time you sit in a room, is for me the hallmark of a well-designed maximalist interior,” he added.