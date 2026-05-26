Inside Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol’s Mumbai home, featuring a bold pink door and ‘real’ MF Husain painting

Actor Amrita Rao and radio host RJ Anmol recently opened the doors to their Mumbai home that feels warm, personal, and thoughtfully put together. Appearing on Farah Khan’s YouTube channel, their Mumbai apartment stood out for its soft, peachy-pink palette, cosy corners, and a sense of lived-in comfort. The tone is set right at the entrance with a bold pink door, prompting Farah to remark, “Trust Amrita to have a pink door. She must have convinced Anmol, too.”

The living room featuring a peach sofa and neutral tones (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan) The living room featuring a peach sofa and neutral tones (Source: YouTube/Farah Khan)

Inside, the design leans into warmth and familiarity rather than excess. A peach-toned sofa, neutral walls, mirror-panelled accents, and a relaxed balcony space create an inviting atmosphere. As Farah explored the living room, she pointed out, “This pink sofa. I love it,” while also appreciating the subtle colour coordination: “I like it. This peachy tone. This is the Pantone colour.” The home reflects a careful balance between personality and comfort, something that becomes even more apparent in the way objects and colours are layered together.