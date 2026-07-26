Inside Amaal Mallik’s 800-sq-ft home: Fan art, piano corner and a balcony retreat

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik recently offered a glimpse into a home that reflects both his creative personality and his preference for understated design, as she invited Mashable India.

Spread across 800 square feet, the two-bedroom apartment has been designed around a simple, modern and highly functional concept, with every corner balancing allure and practicality. The house opens to a cosy living room with plush seating and a classic piano sitting in the corner.

Living space featuring curated fan artworks

The living room sets the tone for the home with a lively mix of grey, yellow, and red. An L-shaped sofa anchors the space and also features carefully curated artworks that add character to the walls. A piano occupies a prominent spot in the room, serving as one of the places where the composer often creates music. The space is decorated with myriad art pieces gifted to Amaal by his fans.