Inside Amaal Mallik’s 800-sq-ft home: Fan art, piano corner and a balcony retreat

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Singer-composer Amaal Mallik recently offered a glimpse into a home that reflects both his creative personality and his preference for understated design, as she invited Mashable India.
Spread across 800 square feet, the two-bedroom apartment has been designed around a simple, modern and highly functional concept, with every corner balancing allure and practicality. The house opens to a cosy living room with plush seating and a classic piano sitting in the corner.
The living room sets the tone for the home with a lively mix of grey, yellow, and red. An L-shaped sofa anchors the space and also features carefully curated artworks that add character to the walls. A piano occupies a prominent spot in the room, serving as one of the places where the composer often creates music. The space is decorated with myriad art pieces gifted to Amaal by his fans.
Display shelves showcasing his awards and cherished memorabilia further personalise the space, making it a space that celebrates both his artistic journey and professional achievements.
An attached balcony allows ample natural light to flood the interiors, making the compact apartment feel bright and airy. The space features a swinging chair, which Amaal describes as one of his favourite spots to unwind, reflect, and find inspiration for new tunes.
A short passage from the living room leads to the master bedroom, where the minimalist design pattern continues. Dominated by earthy shades of brown and grey, the room embraces a calming palette, while indoor plants add touches of green, making the space feel fresh and relaxing.
The attached bathroom follows the same philosophy, using muted tones, ambient lighting and thoughtfully chosen materials to create the illusion of a larger, more open space despite its compact size.
The apartment also features an open-plan kitchen that flows seamlessly into the lounge area, which Amaal did not show in the video. However, a report in Architectural Digest displayed a mosaic-tiled bar counter paired with elegant pendant lights that create an inviting setting for entertaining guests while maintaining the home’s clean, modern aesthetic.
Open areas play an integral part in rejuvenating and improving daily creativity. Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, stressed that spaces as simple as a balcony or a small terrace can have a meaningful impact on psychological well-being.
“Spending time in natural environments or spaces with greenery allows the brain to temporarily step away from constant stimulation, notifications, and mental clutter. Research on environmental psychology suggests that exposure to nature can reduce stress, improve attention, and restore cognitive resources that become depleted during demanding work,” she explained.
“In today’s fast-paced world, we rarely pause without a screen or a task demanding our attention. Quiet moments spent in open spaces can improve emotional regulation, reduce mental fatigue, and create opportunities for self-reflection. It is not necessarily the size of the space that matters, but the opportunity it provides to slow down and mentally recharge,” Dr Rimpa added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.