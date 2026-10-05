Inside Adnan Sami’s luxurious Mumbai penthouse: Vintage vinyls, rare memorabilia, and awards

Singer and musician Adnan Sami’s luxurious Mumbai penthouse is more than just an extravagant home. In a recent vlog, filmmaker Farah Khan, accompanied by her cook Dilip, visited the Padma Shri awardee’s residence and noted that the sprawling space is also a celebration of music, cinema, art, and Adnan’s family history.

The tour offered a glimpse into the Lift Karadey singer’s extensive collection of rare musical memorabilia, prestigious awards and artefacts collected from across the world. The expansive residence features several distinct spaces, including a grand living hall, music gallery, formal dining area, private home theatre, executive office, music studio, and more.

A music gallery with vintage records

One of the biggest highlights of Adnan’s home is his collection of vintage vinyl records and memorabilia. A polished black grand piano takes centre stage in the open-plan music hall, while the surrounding walls are covered with framed vinyl records and album artwork.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

An expansive living area (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) An expansive living area (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The singer has also displayed first-press vinyl records and vintage photographs from some of the most iconic films in Indian cinema, including Baiju Bawra, Amar Akbar Anthony, Mughal-E-Azam, Sholay, and Alam Ara.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The space also features glass shelves displaying classical bust sculptures, along with a sunlit seating nook furnished with beige wingback chairs and an antique globe.

Rare memorabilia from music legends

Adnan’s collection extends beyond Indian cinema. His home features original gold record awards associated with international music legends, including The Beatles, Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley, which he acquired through auctions.

Story continues below this ad

A memorabilia wall (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) A memorabilia wall (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

He also owns a print of the original manuscript of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. Another striking display includes silver tea sets, pitchers and animal sculptures placed on a wooden credenza with gold detailing. The house also has a framed piece of sacred cloth associated with the Kaaba in Mecca.

Grand living spaces and a dramatic foyer

The main open living hall connects several areas of the home under a continuous white recessed ceiling and glossy flooring. The space includes the grand piano and music gallery on one side, a formal dining area on the other and a central lounge decorated with a large metallic wall sculpture.

The foyer features a wooden spiral staircase with a curved railing. Damask-patterned wallpaper lines the hallway, which also functions as a gallery for framed gold record awards.

A grand piano (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) A grand piano (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The formal living room features cream sofas and plush armchairs arranged around low wooden tables. A sage-green accent wall carries a metallic wave sculpture and framed oil paintings, while another section of the room is dedicated to family photographs.

Story continues below this ad

Floor-to-ceiling windows, heavy olive-grey curtains, and a large Persian rug add to the room’s traditional aesthetic.

A private home theatre

The space features beige leather media recliners, movie-themed cushions, and additional floor seating arranged around a central rug. Dark wood panelling covers the walls and is paired with deep red damask-patterned acoustic panels.

The theatre also pays tribute to some of the singer’s favourite classic films, with framed 35mm film strips and posters from movies including Fiddler on the Roof, Lawrence of Arabia, Deewaar, Ocean’s 11, The Sound of Music and The Godfather.

Music studio

The singer’s office and music studio combine luxury with functionality. Designed with classic Chesterfield seating, soundproofing and custom architectural details, the space is equipped for professional music production, including Dolby Atmos sound.

Story continues below this ad

The office features a large desk with a built-in pull-out keyboard, while the acoustically treated space has been designed to preserve views of the Mumbai skyline. A dedicated singing and microphone booth forms another part of the studio. Its walls feature pictures of musicians and icons who have inspired Adnan’s musical journey.

The office space follows a darker, more traditional design language, with extensive wood panelling and a geometric coffered wooden ceiling.

A large desk with green leather detailing sits alongside matching green leather chairs, while a green Chesterfield sofa occupies another section of the room. Built-in illuminated glass bookcases display books and memorabilia, complemented by brass wall sconces and table lamps.

Dining space, crystal chandelier

The formal dining room features a rectangular dining table surrounded by eight cream upholstered chairs. A crystal chandelier hangs above the table, while one wall is decorated with grids of framed vinyl records.

Story continues below this ad

The dining space also features vintage Vinyl records (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) The dining space also features vintage Vinyl records (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

The home also has a private leather lounge or cigar-den-inspired space, designed in deep maroon and dark wood tones. Brown tufted Chesterfield sofas and armchairs surround a trunk-style coffee table. Parquet-style flooring, warm table lamps and full-length glass doors opening onto a balcony complete the space.

Difference between curating and decorating a house

Rubeena Singh, Founder of The Verve Collective, interior stylist & home decorator, shared her insights on how homeowners can make sentimental objects look intentional rather than cluttered. The expert shared her one rule that she follows while designing a home: curation, not collection.

“You don’t have to display everything you own simply because it is sentimental. Choose the pieces that mean the most to you and give them enough space to be noticed. I also like grouping objects into stories,” she explained.

Highlighting the difference between decorating and curating, Rubeena shared that for one of her clients, she turned her mother’s sari into an artwork for a wall behind the sofa.

Story continues below this ad

“For another, we displayed her late husband’s camera collection on a console rather than treating it as something that needed to be stored away. We’ve displayed art created by a client’s 12-year-old daughter in the foyer, created a used maps of places the homeowners have lived in and used a Japanese scroll in the living room of a client who was raised in Japan,” Rubeena explained.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.