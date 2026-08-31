Vintage textures, custom prints: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s first home is a masterclass in Indian maximalism

A couple’s first home together remains special in more ways than one can describe—and that’s probably why actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s Chennai apartment feels distinctly theirs, shaped by the histories, instincts, and everyday rhythms they share.

Designed by Pavitra Rajaram, the 4,000-square-foot space perched on the 18th floor is wrapped in balconies and enormous windows. Architectural Digest reports that Aditi likes to follow the sun through the day, and that growing up surrounded by beauty made her want to “live with it instead of simply looking at it”.

Siddharth loves the spatial continuity that lets the apartment feel like a single, extended composition. “This long throw is my favourite part of the house,” he shared with the publication.

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A long corridor becomes the apartment’s focal point, with the living room, dining area, kitchen, and bedroom on one side. The central foyer opens into a TV room, a lounge and two more bedrooms. Aditi’s penchant for warmer, earthy, mulchy tones shows up throughout.

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Details in spotlight

Aditi always wanted a four-poster bed and a lot of patterns in their principal bedroom.

Rajaram imagined it as Jahangir’s Shalimar Bagh in Srinagar, “to ensure it does not get overwhelming for Siddharth”, who is unfazed. Even though the walls are a floral explosion, the Operation Safed Sagar actor is “very comfortable with the way it has turned out…and happy with my TV”.

For Aditi, home is a place that “should be happy and it should be done in a really happy way”, but it takes time. “You can have a house overnight but not a home. I think for it to be a home, it needs to gestate for a while,” she adds.

Textures at play

Aditi and Siddharth both love patterns, with custom-made wallpapers and textiles appearing across walls, carpets, upholstery and headboards. Brass floor lamp stands beside cushions draped in chevron, chequered and hand-woven ikat fabrics. A glazed ceramic lamp and a vintage Indonesian textile sit above an antique Chinese Peking carpet.

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The bathroom is no different. A curated collection of pieces like a dragon-patterned chair, scoop table, screenprinted Japanese kimono and a vintage Irani hand-knotted carpet come together to soften the marble setting.

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The TV room is a play of textures, with velvet upholstery and patterned wallpaper adding depth. Next to the vintage handknotted carpet on the floor, sits a cast-brass cocktail table juxtaposed by an art deco brass-and-glass floor lamp.

On the other side of the house, another bedroom continues the pattern-play with with a custom raindrop wallpaper, a vintage Deccan painting and an ikat lampshade. Quilted cotton bedspreads and vintage carpets work to carry the same visual rhythm across the house.

Multiple TV rooms, balconies and intimate corners allow Siddharth to host gatherings to his heart’s content, setting the scene as per his moods, without making an occasion out of it.

How to do Indian maximalism right

For those into Indian maximalist decor, Sapna Khakaria, The Canvas, ANJ Group says that texture is honestly what makes the difference. “Even simple things like wood, fabric, or a bit of stone can add warmth and make the space feel less stiff, especially in spaces where everything can start to look the same,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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According to her, storage and lighting need to be thought through. “Not in a complicated way, just in a way that feels easy to use. Even a small corner, if done right, can stand out without adding more to the space,” she shares.

Lastly, she mentions that there’s a recent shift towards materials that are just easier to live with. “Go for things that last, don’t need too much upkeep, and still look good over time,” says the interior designer.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.