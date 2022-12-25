Ink & No Fire

In 2010, when Kerala-born, Mumbai-based artists Bose Krishnamachari and Riyas Komu floated the idea of an art biennale in India, it was received with exuberance. Indian artists had built a formidable reputation with their global success, but on the domestic stage, few stood out.

Visualised and built as one of India’s largest art events, heritage properties across Kochi were readied for the inaugural edition and the streets of the coastal city came alive with colours and graffiti. Though the mood that year was celebratory, there was an element of caution too as all previous such attempts in the country — including Jawaharlal Nehru’s much-feted Triennale-India launched in 1968 — had failed.

Shubigi Rao, the Singapore-based Indian-origin artist who is curating the latest edition, at the opening on Friday. (Source: Kochi Biennale Foundation) Shubigi Rao, the Singapore-based Indian-origin artist who is curating the latest edition, at the opening on Friday. (Source: Kochi Biennale Foundation)

While the scepticism was refuted with the well-received event that opened on the palindromic 12.12.12, now, 10 years and four biennales later, the excitement has turned into deep worry as the Biennale grapples with multiple challenges.

When its fifth edition, curated by Singapore-based Indian-origin artist Shubigi Rao, opened on December 23, it was 10 days later than the scheduled date of December 12. While “organisational challenges, compounded by external factors” were blamed for the eleventh-hour postponement, many pointed out that the event had been four years in the making, postponed twice due to the pandemic — enough time for organisers to get their act together.

Ideated by Komu and Krishnamachari at the behest of the Kerala state government as an international platform for art in India, the Kochi Muziris Biennale was modelled on the much older and successful biennales in Venice and Sao Paulo. But what made the Kochi version special was that it was intrinsically linked to its location — the cosmopolitan Fort Kochi, its maritime waters, and the ancient port city of Muziris.

Lending to the magic of the Kochi Biennale were its prime venues — from the 150-year-old Durbar Hall to David Hall, a Dutch bungalow, from Pepper House, a historic spice godown with Dutch-style clay roofs, to the majestic 19th Century Aspinwall House that sits on the Arabian Sea.

From artists to tourists, fisherfolk and students, the event is open to all. (Source: Kochi Biennale Foundation) From artists to tourists, fisherfolk and students, the event is open to all. (Source: Kochi Biennale Foundation)

The Biennale managed to bring art outside the White Cube as some of the world’s leading artists shared the platform with art students from across India.

“Until this Biennale, we have only had biennales and Documentas given to us by the West… Bose and Riyas have done something spectacular. I have participated in umpteen biennales but this is the only I know where the idea of art and culture spreads into society,” says artist Nalini Malani, who was a participant in the first edition of the Biennale.

“There was a guerrilla air about it… There were power cuts, video projectors had not arrived, things had not been put on the walls but artists were working and things were coming together,” she recalls.

The very first edition of the Biennale saw works of 90 artists from over 20 countries, with Subodh Gupta’s Kerala kettuvallam (house boat) brimming with utensils and Vivan Sundaram re-imagining Muziris with discarded ancient potsherds from the archaeological site in the installation Black Gold.

Queued outside its main exhibition venues on December 12,the original opening date for the event this year, were not just some of India’s most prominent artists but an audience that made this a truly “People’s Biennale” — from tourists to cab drivers, fisherfolk and students who had bunked classes to see the artworks or simply to hang out.

“I have attended the previous editions and for me, what’s most exciting is the opportunity the Biennale allows for us to meet artists,” says Abha, a student from Palakkad, who had travelled over 150 km to Kochi for the event.

The disappointment and disbelief at the postponement extended to the artists. In an open letter on December 23, over 50 participants called for “radical transformation” of the Biennale.

“As artists arrived… in the weeks and days prior to the opening, we were overwhelmed by many problems: shipments delayed in transit and at customs past the opening day; rain leaking into all the exhibition spaces, impacting equipment and artworks; a lack of steady electrical power; a shortage of equipment; and an insufficient workforce on all production teams… Artists were drawn into daily struggles with the Biennale management, whose organisational shortcomings and lack of transparency had made a timely and graceful opening impossible long before it was postponed,” they wrote.

While Krishnamachari, president of Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), admitted to “organisational responsibility” and underlined that it was “not the fault of the curator (Shubigi Rao)”, he blamed the chaos on everything from delay in getting the main venue, Aspinwall House, to the rains.

Yet, many artists said they saw it coming.

Delhi-based Asim Waqif, whose installation Improvise is one of the outdoor projects at Aspinwall House, described working for this Biennale as one of his most “frustrating” experiences. “I could anticipate three-four months ago that there were going to be serious problems,” says Waqif. He recalls how, when a few months ago, he approached the Biennale team for assistance for his installation that needed bamboo, coir and pandanus leaves, he was informed of a staff shortage.

“Everything was delayed, from my on-site visit earlier this year, to the time when bamboo for my installation finally arrived in Fort Kochi,” says Waqif.

Other artists talk of pending payments and how they are still awaiting shipments. “I was expecting things to be ready but now I can only wait,” says an artist.

Krishnamachari stated that delays were also caused due to “late action, changes in customs-related policies and longer and more expensive process for bank guarantees”.

Rao described working on the Biennale as “one of the hardest things” she has done. “I am always happy to put in more effort and work when resources are thin, but it has been much worse because of the pain that I saw others go through. I invited artists in good faith and did not expect it to be like this for them. This entire process was unnecessarily stressful for so many,” said the curator.

The problems of the Biennale, however, preceded the latest edition. In 2012, a group of artists led by sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman levelled corruption charges against the organisers and demanded a probe into how the money allotted by the government was being used. The Left Democratic Front government, which had mooted the Biennale, had granted Rs 5 crore for the inaugural event in 2010. While the United Democratic Front government, which came to power the following year, promised support, all funds were put on hold till the corruption charges were cleared, leading to major financial shortfalls.

While the state continues to be its largest sponsor, the Biennale also generates funds through corporate sponsorships and private donations, with the artists themselves lending support. The total corpus of requirements, estimated at Rs 25-30 crore, though, has remained short with the exception of a few years.

Its woes, however, extend beyond its financial troubles.

Working with limited means, some of the participants are also indignant about having no one to take their concerns to.

As recently as October, the Biennale was still hiring its managerial and production staff since many of the faces from the core team had gone, including Komu, who quit in 2018 over allegations of sexual harassment. Though in the absence of an official complaint, charges against him were dropped by the Biennale’s internal complaints committee and he was reportedly invited to join back, the artist declined.

Though its steadily rising footfall — from 4 lakh in 2012-13 to 6.2 lakh in 2018-19 – is a testament to the Biennale’s popularity, many say that the much loved event needs a genuine course correction.

Jitish Kallat, who curated the 2014-15 edition of the Biennale and is now a trustee in the Foundation, agrees.

“Going ahead, the most important task will be to make radical reforms in terms of how the Biennale functions, rebalance its priorities and resort to an internal chain of accountability — a renewed code of conduct within and outside the organisation,” says the Mumbai-based artist, adding that without this course correction, the future of “this incredibly valuable institution” is at risk.

On December 23, as Rao and Krishnamachari hoisted the Biennale flag in the Aspinwall compound, and the public slowly trickled in, Malini hoped for things to fall into place. “There are more expensive biennales, but Kochi is special and I am looking forward to its whole future,” said the Mumbai-based artist.