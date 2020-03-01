Indian Idol winner Sunny Hindustani says he now wants to learn music

After arriving here, Sunny first went to see his mother, who used to sell balloons near the Bathinda bus stand and has seen very tough times. After arriving here, Sunny first went to see his mother, who used to sell balloons near the Bathinda bus stand and has seen very tough times.

IT was a special homecoming for 21-year-old Sunny Hindustani, who has won the Indian Idol title and received a hero’s welcome from fans in his hometown in Bathinda this week as part of a spectacular victory march. Sunny, who used to polish shoes at the Bathinda Railway Station, won the 11th season of the reality show Indian Idol. “The first thing I want to do after winning the title is to learn music. Till now I had been watching the videos of Nusrat Sahib in which he explains in detail which raga he is singing and that’s how I have learnt so far. I love him and his music and also sang many of his songs in the show. Sufi music is close to my heart. My father passed away when I was 13. I am the only brother of my three sisters and had no resources to learn music. But now I want to, for I believe you must keep learning every day as no one is perfect in this world,” says the singer, adding he will now also focus on Punjabi songs.

After arriving here, Sunny first went to see his mother, who used to sell balloons near the Bathinda bus stand and has seen very tough times. “I can never forget the past, the difficulties my mother went through. I won this title only for her, as I wanted her to have a better life. My mother was my inspiration to win this show. As I continue on my journey, I will take her to Mumbai with me. I saw a smile on her face after years. My friends, who worked with me at the railway station, would hear my songs and encourage me to sing. Earlier they were admirers, now I have support from the entire country and even abroad. No doubt I worked hard, but people’s support and their votes made me reach this position. I am really looking forward to going to London next month, where I will perform live in three shows sponsored by Sony Entertainment,” shares Sunny.

Sunny won Rs 25 lakh as prize money, a car and also a contract to sing in the next film by T-Series. “It is wonderful to be back home; as I recall the time I would sing near a tree for my friends. I am missing my judges, co-participants, mentors, who became my family. The Indian Idol stage has given me this recognition, otherwise, I was a lost soul here,” says Sunny, who has received financial support of Rs two lakh from the Punjab Government and also from appreciators of his talent. “I will get my house here repaired, before I head back to Mumbai,” smiles Sunny, interacting with fans here.

