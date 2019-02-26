Toggle Menu
Prize Momentshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/art-and-culture/indian-express-photojournalists-tashi-tobgyal-praveen-khanna-hindu-photojournalism-awards-chennai-5600552/

Prize Moments

Two photojournalists of The Indian Express win at the first The Hindu Photojournalism Awards.

indian express, indian express journalists, indian express photojournalists, tashi tobgyal, praveen khanna, shalini nair, hindu photojournalism awards, chennai, chennai photo biennale, manual scavenging, manual scavengers, pollution, delhi pollution, pollution in delhi, patients, indian express news
Image by Tashi Tobgyal

In 2017, The Indian Express journalists Shalini Nair and Tashi Tobgyal decided to follow the news of over a dozen deaths of manual scavengers in Delhi and the inhuman conditions they worked in. “It had become a critical national issue and there was a public outcry. International media had started following up on it too. There were protests by activists and NGOs,” says Tobgyal, who is the Deputy Chief Photographer. His photograph of a 21-year-old manual scavenger at work in Raj Nagar, near Delhi, won the “Photograph of the Year” award at the first edition of The Hindu Photojournalism Awards in Chennai on Saturday. The Indian Express Special Photographer Praveen Khanna won the second position in the “News” category for his photograph of patients at Delhi’s Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, when severe pollution had hit the Capital.

indian express, indian express journalists, indian express photojournalists, tashi tobgyal, praveen khanna, shalini nair, hindu photojournalism awards, chennai, chennai photo biennale, manual scavenging, manual scavengers, pollution, delhi pollution, pollution in delhi, patients, indian express news
Image by Praveen Khanna

They are among the 12 winners, who were were judged in a two-step process from 800 submissions to the competition. The first jury comprised Amirtharaj Stephen, Chirodeep Chaudhuri and Srinivas Kuruganti, and the final one had Ashima Narain, Prashant Panjiar and Tanvi Mishra from India, Dimitri Beck from France and Yumi Goto from Japan. The awards were a part of the first edition of the ongoing Chennai Photo Biennale.

indian express, indian express journalists, indian express photojournalists, tashi tobgyal, praveen khanna, shalini nair, hindu photojournalism awards, chennai, chennai photo biennale, manual scavenging, manual scavengers, pollution, delhi pollution, pollution in delhi, patients, indian express news
Tashi Tobgyal

About his photograph, Tobgyal says he had contacted a worker in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar through a source. “Johny, 21, lives in a village nearby. He is married and has two children. His day starts at 4 am and his work is cleaning gutters. He has to finish work by 8 am so that, by the time people wake up, the work is done,” he says. With a helper holding a torch, Johny climbs down the gutter by rope. He lights a match to check if there are any inflammable gases before he starts cleaning. “My task was to document those four hours,” says Tobgyal.

indian express, indian express journalists, indian express photojournalists, tashi tobgyal, praveen khanna, shalini nair, hindu photojournalism awards, chennai, chennai photo biennale, manual scavenging, manual scavengers, pollution, delhi pollution, pollution in delhi, patients, indian express news
Praveen Khanna

Khanna’s photograph is also from 2017, when people in Delhi had started wearing masks to protect themselves from pollution. He took the photograph at the hospital after a colleague was refused access the day before. “Somehow, the head of the department allowed me to take the photograph. It was a Saturday, there was rush and a line of people were sitting there with nebulisers,” he says.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 An exhibition by persons with special needs finds a place in this year’s Kochi Muziris Biennale
2 An exhibition of materials points to infinite possibilities of the future
3 Carnival of Colours