Present Prefect

A woman fills the word ‘liberty’ with a fast-drying concrete cone as she traces its lines on a computer-generated template made up of wood fibre board that lays out the preamble of the Indian Constitution. In another room, colourful layers of foam suspended from the roof sport a central cavity that has gesture-sensitive lights and music. With a wave of the hand, there is a noticeable difference in the light and frequency of music. In a rather blue room, one is never sure what is real and what is an illusion as one walks barefoot on ceramic tiles. “Materiology”, an exhibition at STIR Gallery, Delhi, questions: ‘What happens when tomorrow becomes today?”

Curators Amit Gupta, Director STIR, and Pramiti Madhavji, Creative Brand Consultant, The Blue Pencil Design Company, have brought together nine designers on a collaborative platform with material partners whose forte in steel, clay, cement, textile and recycling is well known. Through installations, these designers, from across the country, present their points of view through narratives about the future. The exhibition closes on February 25.

Mumbai-based designers reD present Preamble – 2 Ways, an installation that encourages visitors to fill the words of the preamble as a way of memory keeping. OK Computer by Delhi-based Anagram Architects and Experiential Design Lab present a heart-shaped installation that confronts our reality of screens, monitors and phones taking on human forms. “Our relationship with the computer is that of master-slave, and the idea behind our installation is to explore a future where the interface of the screen disappears, becomes cyber-physical i.e. your body movements, your gestures or even mood can be understood by a computer who can respond accordingly,” says Madhav Raman, of Anagram Architects.

If Gurugram-based Parminder Pal Singh of LOCO Design used the idea of the Game of Thrones in Augur, Mumbai-based Arrti Mansinghka from Blue Bicycle Design gave a canvas the effect of a watercolour painting through textile waste. Another installation that used waste was done by Tony Joseph of Calicut-based Stapati. Reused plastic bottles were stacked together to create LED light pillars in the open areas of the gallery bringing home the idea of sustainable solutions.

In the Room Of Illusions, M:OFA Studios with Thiruvengadam RB and Saurabh Singla have created mirror walls with infinite reflections, where walking barefoot allows one a closer experience of emotion and illusion. Unending level changes and figurines add to the suspension of disbelief. “Your mind has an ability to bend the future. It is your mental projection overlaid on the existing reality and your past memories. It has the ability to twist and turn that reality, to write a new narrative every moment,” says Manish Gulati of M:OFA Studios.

