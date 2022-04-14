India Post to issue stamp to commemorate 50 years of Pandit Jasraj’s ‘Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha’

To mark the golden jubilee of Pandit Jasraj’s iconic Pt Motiram Pt Maniram Sangeet Samaroha, Indian Postal Department will soon issue a stamp. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, took to Twitter to announce the news.

“@IndiaPostOffice will issue a stamp to mark 50 years of ‘Pandit Jasraj’s Pt. Motiram Pt. Maniram Sangeet Samaroha’,” he wrote.

An annual Indian classical music festival held at Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad, Pandit Motiram Pandit Maniram Sangeet Samaroha was started by noted classical singer Pandit Jasraj in memory of his father, Motiram, and brother, Maniram – both classical musicians.

Prior to his death in 2020, Pandit Jasraj used to perform at the festival on November 30, every year, as a mark of respect to his father on his death anniversary, and a tribute to his brother.

Over the years, the festival was organised at various venues in the city including Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, CIEFL and Nizam College. However, since 2009, the three-day event is being held at Chowmahalla Palace from November 29 to December 1.

Pandit Jasraj was a doyen of Indian classical vocal music and had an illustrious musical career spanning almost 80 years. Belonging to the Mewati Gharana, he was the recipient of several prestigious honours such as Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. He began training at the age of 14 and his riyaz once used to last for 14 hours a day.

Such was his reverence that in September 2019, a minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, was named after him. He passed away on August 17, 2020, following a cardiac arrest.

