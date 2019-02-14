Bringing design to life

Ripe for Harvest

It’s almost like standing on your toes and reaching for that sweet fruit on the tree, as one sees the ‘Mangrove Collection’. Reaching into the past for its memories and imprints, this design collective melds ancient techniques with contemporary minimal designs. Their Shunya Lamp, for instance, invokes the brass craft of the Thathera community, with its elliptical disks that are hand-beaten, and then perforated for effect. Ikat patterns for outdoor chairs lend their own ingenious charm.

Grey to Glam

It’s easy to imagine what happens when you scale up things, moving from the small to the big. However, when the reverse happens, it’s a different kind of challenge. And successfully meeting that are eight acclaimed designers, who have tied up with the cement company, Dalmia Bharat, to create their latest range of functional objects and wall coverings. Be it tableware, lighting or organisers, the idea that life can be miniature comes alive here.

Sunny Side Up

Can a transistor be a coaster? Can a mug be a pouffe? Taamaa, a lifestyle brand, takes everyday objects and pushes them over the cliff of one’s imagination. It, therefore, leather clads a box shaped as a retro radio and turns it into a table set of fruit picks, napkin rings, leather and steel coasters. With fine detailing and flair, their products take us back to memory places.

Earth Rich

Aranya Earthcraft’s environment-friendly designs are the handiwork of Delhi-based couple Vivek and Preeti Prasad. High on reusing waste, they have shaped everything from old newspapers for papier mache to wood from discarded packaging boxes. Human figurines also feature in their designs.

Valley Beauty

Bringing the flowers of Kashmir’s shawls to chairs in Delhi is the start-up Sihasn. Sanju Rao and Ganesh Shankar present the intricate art of Kashida Aari — Kashmir crewel embroidery — on furniture, from chairs and sofas to ottomans. The colourful motifs came from two villages in Anantnag. “Generally they do the embroidery with woollen yarn. But for our collection, they used silk,” says Rao. In its four months since inception, the brand has upholstered with Bhagalpur linen, Assam silk, Rajasthani dhurrie, Kutch Banni patchwork and Ajrakh.

Perch Perfect

The Serendipity Foundation with The Park Hotel presented their commissioned The Charpai Project, turning the iconic day-bed into a scaffolding of mirth. People could be seen perched on the multi-level installation, giving them a bird’s eye view of the exhibition hall. In colourful fabric and multi-layered in its making, the corner of the hall added the much needed relief to the space.

Wood Matters

Anupriya Sahu’s design for homegrown Alankaram brings to the fair furniture in teak and white oak wood. “We specifically wanted to work with these woods because generally one finds furniture in woods like mango, sheeshum and rosewood,” says Dhwanit Parmar, co-founder. In their designs, one sees traditional designs employed to suit modern needs. While their mix of wood and colours merits mention, the finish and detailing in their products can’t be missed.

The India Design ID 2019 is at NSIC Grounds, Okhla till February 15

(Inputs by Zeenish Imroz)