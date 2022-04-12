India Art Fair returns to physical format in 13th edition

With 79 exhibitors across 17 cities, including an unprecedented 14 non-profit foundations and institutions, the 13th edition of India Art Fair will welcome art aficionados starting April 28 at the NSIC Grounds in Okhla here.

Rescheduled from February 2022, the fair, organised in partnership with BMW India, is a “testament to the resilience of the Indian and South Asian art market and the art community at large”.

It spotlights the next generation of artists alongside modern masters through initiatives including auditorium talks, performances, film screenings, outdoor art projects, artist-led workshops, and an online symposium in the run up to the fair.

“The team and I are thrilled for India Art Fair to return in its physical format, and to celebrate with the artists, galleries and partners who have taken the region’s arts scene from strength to strength. With an unwavering commitment to its home base, the 2022 fair will welcome participants and collectors that extend beyond the traditional art hubs of New Delhi and Mumbai, such as Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad,” said the new fair director Jaya Asokan in a statement.

The four-day fair will feature some of the region’s most important contemporary art galleries presenting established names and promising young talents, including Vadehra Art Gallery, Nature Morte, Gallery Espace, Blueprint12 (New Delhi), Experimenter, Emami Art and Akar Prakar (Kolkata), and Tarq, alongside legacy galleries Dhoomimal Art Gallery, DAG (New Delhi) and Archer Art Gallery (Ahmedabad) that will give prominence to modernists who have been instrumental in shaping Indian art history.

It will also see the return of four international galleries: Aicon Art (New York, USA), Aicon Contemporary (New York, USA), Grosvenor Gallery (London, UK) and Galeria Karla Osorio (Sao Paulo, Brazil).

“Along with a fast-growing digital presence and year-round programming, the return to a physical fair will be a show of our determination and a reminder that India Art Fair is the first place to see and discover artists from the region,” the director said.

Continuing the fair’s relationship with the region’s pioneering institutions, the forthcoming edition will see participation from Kochi Biennale Foundation, Chennai Photo Biennale and Serendipity Arts Foundation, among others.

Alongside the main section of the fair, ‘FOCUS’, which showcases solo presentations curated by participating galleries, includes Sudip Roy by Aakriti Art Gallery (Kolkata), Chetnaa by Anupa Mehta Arts (Mumbai), Stephen Cox by Apparao Galleries (Chennai, New Delhi), Thota Vaikuntam by Emami Art (Kolkata) and PR Daroz by Gallerie Nvya (New Delhi).

The fair this year is also making inroads into the local and international art scene by expanding its digital presence through website editorial and films, a range of online talks, workshops and exhibition walkthroughs, as well as the ‘IAF Parallel programme’ including events and exhibitions of Indian and South Asian art taking place in cities across India and the world.

It will come to a close on May 1.

